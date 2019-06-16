WWE News: Kurt Angle sends hilarious warning to Jason Jordan on Father's Day

Angle and Jordan

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to Instagram and sent a hilarious Father's Day message to his storyline son, Jason Jordan.

Angle warned Jordan that he'll get grounded by Angle's wife Giovanna if he doesn't call him to wish a happy Father's Day.

In case you didn't know..

Back in 2017, Jason Jordan was revealed to be Raw GM Kurt Angle's son. Jordan was moved to Monday Night Raw, which led to American Alpha getting disbanded. Jordan was given a mid-card push and went on to challenge The Miz for his Intercontinental Title, although in a losing effort.

Soon after, Jordan was paired with Seth Rollins, whose tag team partner Dean Ambrose had suffered an injury. The duo won the Tag Team Titles by defeating The Bar on the Christmas episode of Raw. They lost the titles back to The Bar at Royal Rumble 2018. He was soon written off TV, due to a neck injury. Jordan hasn't been seen on WWE TV as an active competitor ever since. It was rumored that Angle's storyline with Jordan would have culminated at WrestleMania 34 in a father vs son match.

The heart of the matter

On the eve of Father's Day, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle seems to have embraced his funny side, as he sent a hilarious message to his kayfabe son, Jason Jordan. Here's what Angle had to say to his 'son':

Happy Father’s Day to all of the dads out there. Still waiting on a call from my son Jason. All of my other kids wished me a happy Father’s Day. Jason, you have until midnight, or mom is gonna ground you for a week.

What's next?

Angle seems to be enjoying his retirement from active competition to the fullest. It would be equally hilarious if Jordan responds to Angle's jibe at him.