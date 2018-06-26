WWE News: Kurt Angle sent Bayley and Sasha to counselling

Are we getting another Team Hell No?

Anirban Banerjee ANALYST News 26 Jun 2018, 14:38 IST 836 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Bayley finally snapped and attacked Sasha on Raw, turning Heel

What's the story?

This week's episode of Monday Night Raw saw Bayley finally snap and attack Sasha Banks. Bayley's team lost the Six-Woman Tag Team Match against the Riott Squad when Ruby Riott pinned Sasha Banks following a distraction.

Bayley attacked Sasha after the match and left her lying at ringside as she walked to the back.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Backstage, Kurt Angle decided to send both Bayley and Sasha to counselling, so that they could work out their problems.

In case you didn't know...

Bayley and Sasha Banks were best friends in WWE ever since coming up to the main roster. In recent months, tension developed between the two, with Sasha doing whatever it took to win matches, including turning on Bayley on several occasions.

Things reached a new low for Bayley when she was humiliated by the Riott Squad on Raw two weeks back, but it was last week when she tried to talk with Sasha that her frustrations broke through. The two came to blows, with Sasha leaving Bayley as she drove away.

The heart of the matter

Bayley and Sasha teamed up with Ember Moon in a Six-Woman Tag Team Match, which Kurt Angle set up with the hope that they would get along. A distraction by Liv Morgan saw Sasha being rolled up for the pin by Ruby Riott.

The loss seemed to send Bayley into a frenzy as she attacked her former friend after the match, beating her down in the ring, before sending her crashing into the turnbuckles. On the outside, she sent Sasha into the steel steps twice, and then let out her frustrations further by screaming at her.

Backstage Kurt Angle revealed that Bayley had to go to mandatory counselling otherwise she would be fired for what she did to Sasha.

Kurt Angle then confronted Sasha, who was in the trainer's room icing herself. He told her that she had to go to counselling next week as well, or else, she would be fired.

What's next?

The two former best friends are set to go to counselling. The angle is oddly reminiscent of Team Hell No, where Daniel Bryan and Kane had to go to counselling together,

You can see Bayley attack, Sasha Banks, here:

What did you think of Kurt Angle's decision to send Bayley and Sasha to counselling? Will the two become another Team Hell No? Leave your thoughts in the comments.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com.