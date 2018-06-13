WWE News: Kurt Angle speaks about his scariest match ever

No, it isn't the match against Shane McMahon at the 2001 King of the Ring, but another match in 2001 against one of the best in the WWE.

Nishant Jayaram ANALYST News 13 Jun 2018, 09:55 IST

Kurt Angle

What's the story?

WWE Superstar and RAW General Manager Kurt Angle is regarded as one of the best wrestlers of his generation and has had several great matches in the ring in the WWE and elsewhere.

In a recent interaction on Twitter, the RAW GM revealed the scariest match that he has been in, a match against Chris Benoit on an episode of RAW, inside a steel cage.

In case you didn't know...

Angle has several memorable feuds in his first stint in the WWE, feuding with the likes of The Undertaker, The Rock, 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin, Chris Benoit and many more.

After a decade in Total Nonstop Action Wrestling and a few years in the indies, the Olympic medallist returned to the WWE 2017 and became the RAW General Manager.

Angle returned to the ring in the WWE in October 2017 at TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs, to replace Roman Reigns, who fell sick and teamed up with Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose against the team of Kane, Braun Strowman, The Miz, Sheamus, and Cesaro.

The heart of the matter

The match that Angle has alluded to in his Tweet is a steel cage match from RAW in 2001 in Richmond, Virginia, against Chris Benoit.

Benoit was then feuding with Stone Cold Steve Austin, who was ringside and part of the commentary team for that match, and The Rattlesnake interfered in the match as he stopped Benoit from getting out of the cage.

Angle successfully climbed out of the cage and won the match.

#OnThisDay 17 years ago: #RAW Kurt Angle defeated #ChrisBenoit in a Steel Cage match pic.twitter.com/ELOmpVoqwf — The Only One And True Goddess (@TheYearOfBliss) June 11, 2018

He replied to this GIF tweeted at him and said that that was the scariest match he's ever been in.

Scariest match I’ve ever had https://t.co/8Ki5bsMfcn — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) June 11, 2018

It is quite surprising that Angle would acknowledge this match against Benoit as Benoit has been sidelined and erased from the WWE archives as well as not spoken about on WWE television after he murdered his son and wife in 2007, before killing himself.

What's next?

Angle last wrestled at the Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia, but it is unlikely that he will get in the ring anytime soon and will stick to his GM duties.

