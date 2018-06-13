Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE News: Kurt Angle speaks about his scariest match ever

No, it isn't the match against Shane McMahon at the 2001 King of the Ring, but another match in 2001 against one of the best in the WWE.

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
News 13 Jun 2018, 09:55 IST
606

Kurt Angle
Kurt Angle

What's the story?

WWE Superstar and RAW General Manager Kurt Angle is regarded as one of the best wrestlers of his generation and has had several great matches in the ring in the WWE and elsewhere.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

In a recent interaction on Twitter, the RAW GM revealed the scariest match that he has been in, a match against Chris Benoit on an episode of RAW, inside a steel cage.

In case you didn't know...

Angle has several memorable feuds in his first stint in the WWE, feuding with the likes of The Undertaker, The Rock, 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin, Chris Benoit and many more.

After a decade in Total Nonstop Action Wrestling and a few years in the indies, the Olympic medallist returned to the WWE 2017 and became the RAW General Manager.

Angle returned to the ring in the WWE in October 2017 at TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs, to replace Roman Reigns, who fell sick and teamed up with Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose against the team of Kane, Braun Strowman, The Miz, Sheamus, and Cesaro.

The heart of the matter

The match that Angle has alluded to in his Tweet is a steel cage match from RAW in 2001 in Richmond, Virginia, against Chris Benoit.

Benoit was then feuding with Stone Cold Steve Austin, who was ringside and part of the commentary team for that match, and The Rattlesnake interfered in the match as he stopped Benoit from getting out of the cage.

Angle successfully climbed out of the cage and won the match.

He replied to this GIF tweeted at him and said that that was the scariest match he's ever been in.

It is quite surprising that Angle would acknowledge this match against Benoit as Benoit has been sidelined and erased from the WWE archives as well as not spoken about on WWE television after he murdered his son and wife in 2007, before killing himself.

What's next?

Angle last wrestled at the Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia, but it is unlikely that he will get in the ring anytime soon and will stick to his GM duties.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com.

WWE Raw Kurt Angle Chris Benoit
WWE News: Kurt Angle on dream match with Daniel Bryan
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Kurt Angle teases match against current WWE...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Kurt Angle reveals if The Undertaker will...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Kurt Angle names the greatest sports...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Kurt Angle gives big update on Jason Jordan
RELATED STORY
WWE News: The Big Show reveals who the scariest superstar...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Kurt Angle provides an update on Dean Ambrose's...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Kurt Angle talks about whether or not WWE...
RELATED STORY
WWE/MMA News: Ronda Rousey inducted into International...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Injured Superstar backstage at Monday...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us