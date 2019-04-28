×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Kurt Angle talks funniest thing said to him in the ring, WrestleMania 21 match

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
441   //    28 Apr 2019, 08:38 IST

Angle vs Michaels
Angle vs Michaels

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently did a Q&A session on his official Facebook page and answered a variety of fan questions.

Angle talked about Mae Young telling him to slam her hard on the mat, plus his thoughts on his famous WrestleMania 21 match against Shawn Michaels.

In case you didn't know...

Kurt Angle is regarded by many as being the best pure athlete in the history of this business. He is also the only Olympic gold medallist in WWE history. Angle's character during his initial run was of a goofy villain, that led to a string of hilarious moments in the early 2000s.

Additionally, Angle was an incredible performer and had one of the greatest WrestleMania matches against Shawn Michaels at the 21st edition of the show. The match ended with Angle making Michaels tap out in the middle of the ring.

The heart of the matter

During the Q&A, Angle was asked about the funniest thing someone said to him inside the ring. Angle stated that the late WWE Hall of Famer Mae Young once demanded that he slam her as hard as possible in the ring.

Mae Young told me this right before I Angle Slammed her in the ring, 'You better f***ing slam me hard. Really hard.' I said 'okay, ma'am.'

He also shared his thoughts on his classic 'Mania match against The Heart Break Kid in 2005, revealing that instead of giving their all in the preparation of the match, they simply sat down and talked with each other. He added that the match was going to end up being an instant classic no matter how much they prepared or didn't prepare.

Usually, for WrestleMania, the wrestlers get together to go over their match all week long. Shawn and I preferred to sit down and talk to get to know each other personally. Sure, we planned some spots for the match, but we were very relaxed about the match. If you think about it, Angle vs. Michaels would be stellar regardless of how much we prepared (two of the best ever)

What's next?

Kurt Angle has talked about wanting a backstage role in WWE, so that he could give back to the business. Hopefully, we get to see him take on such a role in the near future.

What are your thoughts on Kurt Angle vs Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 21?

Tags:
WrestleMania 35 Shawn Michaels Kurt Angle
Advertisement
WrestleMania Rewind: When Kurt Angle faced Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania | 4 unbelievable facts
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Kurt Angle recounts his past, the time he punched Brock Lesnar in the face during match
RELATED STORY
7 Kurt Angle matches you should relive right now
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 5 potential finishes for Kurt Angle vs Baron Corbin
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Kurt Angle heaps massive praise on John Cena
RELATED STORY
WWE Raw: 5 Superstars whom Kurt Angle could face in his Retirement Match at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 5 theories why Baron Corbin will defeat Kurt Angle
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Kurt Angle reveals he would've liked to have won his WrestleMania retirement match
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Kurt Angle set to retire imminently; won't get WrestleMania retirement match
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Booking: Brock Lesnar vs Kurt Angle, Title vs Career match at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us