WWE News: Kurt Angle talks funniest thing said to him in the ring, WrestleMania 21 match

Angle vs Michaels

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently did a Q&A session on his official Facebook page and answered a variety of fan questions.

Angle talked about Mae Young telling him to slam her hard on the mat, plus his thoughts on his famous WrestleMania 21 match against Shawn Michaels.

Kurt Angle is regarded by many as being the best pure athlete in the history of this business. He is also the only Olympic gold medallist in WWE history. Angle's character during his initial run was of a goofy villain, that led to a string of hilarious moments in the early 2000s.

Additionally, Angle was an incredible performer and had one of the greatest WrestleMania matches against Shawn Michaels at the 21st edition of the show. The match ended with Angle making Michaels tap out in the middle of the ring.

During the Q&A, Angle was asked about the funniest thing someone said to him inside the ring. Angle stated that the late WWE Hall of Famer Mae Young once demanded that he slam her as hard as possible in the ring.

Mae Young told me this right before I Angle Slammed her in the ring, 'You better f***ing slam me hard. Really hard.' I said 'okay, ma'am.'

He also shared his thoughts on his classic 'Mania match against The Heart Break Kid in 2005, revealing that instead of giving their all in the preparation of the match, they simply sat down and talked with each other. He added that the match was going to end up being an instant classic no matter how much they prepared or didn't prepare.

Usually, for WrestleMania, the wrestlers get together to go over their match all week long. Shawn and I preferred to sit down and talk to get to know each other personally. Sure, we planned some spots for the match, but we were very relaxed about the match. If you think about it, Angle vs. Michaels would be stellar regardless of how much we prepared (two of the best ever)

Kurt Angle has talked about wanting a backstage role in WWE, so that he could give back to the business. Hopefully, we get to see him take on such a role in the near future.

