WWE News: Kurt Angle thinks 205 Live Superstars could be used better by the WWE

Daniel Wood FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 107 // 22 Sep 2018, 18:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kurt Angle wants WWE to make more Cruiserweight stars like Rey Mysterio

What's the story?

If the rumors are to be believed Rey Mysterio could very well be the next Rey Mysterio but, in the meantime, currently 'on holiday' Raw General Manager Kurt Angle has spoken out on how WWE could be using the Cruiserweights in a better way, and how one of them could be the next Rey Mysterio.

In case you didn't know...

Rey Mysterio is a former World champion for the WWE which is impressive given the size difference between him and the usual people who win the WWE's top titles. That being said, he's now widely regarded as one of the greatest Superstars the company has had.

Whilst Rey Mysterio was given the opportunity to be a huge star and win the major WWE titles, the current Cruiserweights are segregated on their own, excellent, show and do not wrestle with Superstars outside of their 205 Live pounds weight limitation.

The heart of the matter

This is something that Raw General Manager Kurt Angle has spoken out about recently during a Facebook Q&A about how he feels the 205 Live stars could be used better and how they should be integrated into Raw and SmackDown Live more,

I think we should highlight each one [Cruiserweight] for a month. So every month have a different 205 Live superstar wrestle the top heavyweights on RAW and SD. See which one the fans really get behind and push that wrestler into superstar mode. Then you have next Rey Mysterio.

What's next?

With Drew Gulak appearing on Raw for a few weeks, Drake Maverick acting as Authors of Pains' new manager and Lio Rush becoming Bobby Lashley's hype man, this seems to be something the WWE are slowly doing. But I would like to see them go that step further and have Cruiserweights challenge main roster stars, and compete for main roster titles.

Do you agree with Kurt Angle's thoughts on how to use the Cruiserweights better? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!