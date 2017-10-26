WWE News: Kurt Angle to appear at upcoming UK TV taping of Monday Night Raw

'The Olympic Gold Medalist' is heading to the UK!

Kurt Angle will be at the Monday Night Raw taping, in Manchester, England

What's the story?

WWE has just announced that current Monday Night Raw General Manager Kurt Angle will be making an appearance at the November 6th TV tapings of the flagship show in Manchester, as part of their upcoming UK tour.

In case you didn't know...

With Survivor Series coming up, Kurt Angle currently finds himself in a brand vs. brand battle against Shane McMahon and SmackDown LIVE who shockingly invaded Monday Night Raw, attacking almost the entire roster backstage.

This comes just days after Kurt Angle made his incredible WWE in-ring return at TLC 2017, after having spent eleven years away from the company.

Angle sensationally stepped in for Roman Reigns, who was unable to compete due to a viral illness, strongly suspected to be either mumps or meningitis.

The heart of the matter

As you can see, it's been a busy few weeks for the Raw GM and it doesn't look like there are any signs of Angle's schedule slowing down, as the WWE has just announced he'll be appearing at the Monday Night Raw tapings in Manchester, England on November 6th.

It's unclear whether or not Angle will be at any of the other tapings, especially as they're just house shows. But if Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt aren't cleared to compete, it's possible that the WWE might use Angle as an alternative draw for their shows.

What's next?

Following Shane McMahon's invasion of Monday Night Raw this week, it is expected that Kurt Angle and the rest of the Raw roster will retaliate at some point, possibly leading an invasion of their own. It's doubtful, however, that this will be during the UK tour.

Author's take

Obviously, this is great news for UK fans but as it's an actual taping, it stands to reason that the General Manager of the show will be present. I'll be attending the show in Birmingham the day after, so fingers crossed that Angle also makes an appearance there!

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com