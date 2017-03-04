WWE News: Kurt Angle to appear in interview with Corey Graves on "Bring It To The Table" on March 13th

The to be WWE Hall Of Famer will be returning to WWE programming very soon!

by Rohit Nath News 04 Mar 2017, 16:28 IST

The Olympic Gold Medalist will be returning to WWE programming after nearly 11 years

What’s the story?

As announced by Corey Graves on Instagram, Kurt Angle will be appearing on an interview with Graves on March 13th in the second episode of Bring It To The Table on the WWE Network.

Just a typical afternoon with one of the greatest of all time... Don't miss my EXCLUSIVE interview with 2017 WWE Hall of Fame Inductee, @therealkurtangle on the next #bringittothetable! One week from THIS Monday (3/13)on @wwenetwork! #412 #ItsABurghThing A post shared by Corey Graves (@wwegraves) on Mar 3, 2017 at 10:35am PST

In case you didn’t know...

Kurt Angle is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame on March 31st, 2017, where he will be the headlining inductee. His return to WWE after 11 years has led to many speculations about whether he will wrestle again for WWE or not.

The biggest problem Angle faces in wrestling are the wear and tear his body has sustained over the years, making it unclear whether WWE will clear him to compete or not. Angle himself has stated on multiple occasions that he believes he will wrestle again for WWE.

Angle is also rumoured to be replacing Mick Foley as the RAW General Manager after WrestleMania. He appears to have finished up with his final independent dates.

Angle himself admitted that he wanted to return on a part-time deal many years ago, but WWE only wanted him as a full-time performer, so the negotiations fell out.

The heart of the matter

Angle’s return may be in a brief interview, but regardless, it will be a great moment to see Kurt Angle on WWE television for the first time in over a decade. It will be interesting to see what Angle has to say about his homecoming to WWE.

Bring It To The Table established itself as a show where WWE addresses matters they normally never would on regular television, such as Hulk Hogan returning, Bret Hart’s rants, RAW being too long, and more.

What’s next?

We will finally see Kurt Angle talk on WWE television for the first time on the RAW after the next!

Sportskeeda’s Take

It is a nice way to introduce Kurt Angle back to WWE television. Hopefully, this leads to him getting an on-screen role, and perhaps even a part-time wrestling role as he has wanted for many years.