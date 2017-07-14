WWE News: Kurt Angle To Be Interviewed Immediately After Raw on Monday

Will Angle's secret be *so* shocking, we'll want to tune in after Raw?

Exclusive interview with Angle after Raw on Monday, Oh, it’s *true*.

What’s the story?

While we wait to discover exactly what the secret is that Kurt Angle has been hiding all this time, it looks like he won’t have any shortage of opportunities to share it. Not only will he have the three hours that Raw broadcasts this Monday, but WWE has announced that he’ll be interviewed after Raw on the WWE Network.

In case you didn’t know

Two months into the WWE Hall of Famer’s stint as Raw General Manager, Kurt Angle was informed that someone had information on him that, if word got out, would “ruin [him]”. Rumours and speculation ran wild as to what the secret could be. Did he have an affair with a high-ranking WWE official? Like, say, Stephanie McMahon? Does he have an illegitimate child? If so, is that child now grown up and a WWE Superstar? Is it something involving Dixie Carter for some weird reason?

The heart of the matter

This was the tweet that WWE sent out earlier today:

BREAKING: There will be a LIVE interview with @RealKurtAngle this Monday immediately following #RAW, only on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/yH6L2gAUxE — WWE (@WWE) July 13, 2017

The need to have an additional interview could mean that Kurt has two big announcements or the main announcement could be followed by more details being revealed in the interview after RAW.

What’s next?

We’ll have to keep speculating until this Monday as to what the surprise is, though you would think it’s something pretty big if it’s going to necessitate a major interview afterwards.

Author’s take

But, will it be? This seems like a really interesting announcement to make. On one hand, it tells viewers that whatever it is Angle is going to reveal on Monday, it’s going to be worth an in-depth interview immediately after the show. Meaning that, hopefully, more people will tune into Raw. Secondly, it’s also hopefully get people to tune into the WWE Network or, more importantly to WWE, get people to subscribe.