WWE News: Kurt Angle wants a dream match with Finn Balor

Not many took Angle to be a member of the Balor club.

by darshan.sheth News 09 Jun 2017, 21:43 IST

Angle chose a number of dream opponents to face against in the squared circle

What’s the story?

Kurt Angle was recently interviewed by Metro, where he talked about a number of things including the opponents that he would want to step into the squared circle with in the future. Angle named a number of top superstars that are present on the roster, and his first preference was very surprising.

In case you didn’t know...

Angle is a bona fide legend of the wrestling industry and is one of the most popular athletes of all time.

Angle returned to WWE two months ago as the main inductee for the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2017. He was then appointed as the new General Manager of Monday Night RAW by Vince McMahon on the RAW after WrestleMania 33.

He has recently been involved in a mysterious storyline with WWE commentator Corey Graves, wherein the latter offered some crucial information to share with him that could possibly cost Angle his job.

The heart of the matter

In the aforementioned interview, Angle revealed a number of things about his pro wrestling journey so far including his struggles with substance usage, rehab, WWE return and his TNA stint. However, the highlight of the interview came when Angle was asked to reveal his dream opponent that he would love to make his in-ring return against.

Angle mentioned several old wrestlers like Brock Lesnar, Triple H, John Cena and AJ Styles and how he would love to get in the ring with them again. He also mentioned a number of new talents that he would love to work against, including Seth Rollins, Cesaro and Rusev.

However, Angle laid remarkable emphasis on one specific superstar that he would love to get his hands on, none other than the Demon King, Finn Balor.

Angle went on to say that he knew Balor when he was a mere rookie with a “Justin Bieber style hair-cut” back in Japan. He could not recognise him when he returned to the WWE and hence was shocked to know how far the former Prince Devitt has come.

He praised the first ever Universal Champion for his remarkable work in Japan as well as the WWE. He ended the interview by saying that he “dreams” to work a program with Balor and if they ever do it, it would be awesome.

What’s next?

People have often speculated who Angle should go against in his inevitable in-ring return in the WWE. However, Angle’s thoughts on this matter make things clearer as he is more than eager to work against Balor.

If the match up ever ends up happening then it surely will be among the all-time greats.

Author’s Take

I’m a huge Angle fan and his thoughts on Balor are surprisingly pleasing. For a living legend to sing such high praise is certainly honourable for the person at the receiving end.

Just like thousands of fans in the world, I am extremely hyped about this dream match and would love to see the two master technicians go at it in the near future.