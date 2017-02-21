WWE News: Kurt Angle's final independent date is set for next month

The dream feud between Angle & Rhodes comes to an end next month, then it's on to the WWE for Angle...

by Jeremy Bennett News 21 Feb 2017, 00:27 IST

The rubber match between two greats is set for March 3rd...

What’s the story?

According to Mike Johnson at PWInsider, Kurt Angle’s final independent wrestling date will occur on March 3rd for Northeast Wrestling. Angle will take on Cody Rhodes for the third time since leaving Impact Wrestling, but this final match will take place inside of a steel cage.

In case you didn’t know...

The first match between Cody Rhodes and Kurt Angle took place last August for Northeast Wrestling with Rhodes coming out on top. The rematch occurred later in the year in the UK for WCPW, where Angle would even up the score setting up this steel cage rubber match. The second match can be seen below:

The heart of the matter...

The WWE Hall Of Fame ceremony will take place on March 30th; which is the Friday before WrestleMania. If March 3rd is truly the final independent date for Kurt Angle, that gives us a total of four Raw episodes for Angle to show up and possibly set up a match. While it’s not a given that Angle will wrestle at WrestleMania 33, there have been many rumors indicating towards the possibility.

What’s next?

The Northeast Wrestling event will take place a week from Friday; which means it could be possible for Angle to show up on Monday Night Raw for the March 6th show. That Raw happens to be in Chicago; while the following episode is in Detroit. Typically, those are pretty rowdy crowds and could be the perfect place for Angle to make his return.

Sportskeeda’s Take

It is great that there are four Monday Night Raw episodes between Angle’s last appearance in the indy scene and the Hall of Fame. It would be great to see the month of March being used to build towards at match between Angle and Rusev.

It would be an entertaining build up, and one that makes sense with Rusev hating America and Angle having wrestled for his country.