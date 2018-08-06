WWE News: Kurt Angle comments on possibly becoming WWE Champion again

Anirban Banerjee FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.53K // 06 Aug 2018, 03:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Kurt Angle and Ronda Rousey celebrate after their win at WrestleMania 34

What's the story?

WWE RAW General Manager Kurt Angle recently took part in a Q&A on Facebook, where he was asked by a fan about a possible run with the WWE Championship for him.

The Olympic gold medalist replied to the fan, and Angle's said reply has in turn set the professional wrestling community abuzz.

In case you didn't know...

Kurt Angle is the current General Manager of Monday Night RAW--He was appointed the GM in place of Mick Foley, another WWE Legend.

In his prime, Angle was one of the biggest names of WWE's Attitude Era and the Ruthless Aggression Era. He won numerous important matches and held notable championships.

Angle was also considered to be one of the best wrestlers to have ever entered a WWE ring. His matches with the likes of Shawn Michaels, Rey Mysterio, Eddie Guerrero as well as the Rock, are particularly noteworthy.

Ever since returning to WWE, Angle has sporadically competed in matches. He wrestled as the third member of the Shield when Roman Reigns was absent, and also was part of the RAW Survivor Series team last year.

Angle's most recent match came against Triple H when he teamed up with Ronda Rousey, while Triple H teamed with Stephanie McMah at WrestleMania 34 earlier this year.

The heart of the matter

Kurt Angle's last few bouts in the ring saw the RAW General Manager in less than stellar form, than what the WWE Universe remembers him.

Experts note that with the number of injuries that Angle suffered over the length of his career, his physical decline mustn't come as a shock to the professional wrestling community.

Nevertheless, it appears that Angle's in-ring ambitions are far from quenched.

When asked by the fan about whether he would like to be the WWE Champion once again, the Olympic Gold Medalist replied in the affirmative, saying--

"I hope so. That’s up to the powers that be. I’m healthy right now. Ready to go if I get called on."

His ability in the ring is beyond question, however, Angle's health is the major issue to contend with.

Furthermore, with Matt Hardy's possible career-ending news fresh in everyone's mind, it remains to be seen whether Angle enters the ring again.

What's next?

Currently, Kurt Angle will be hoping to guide his RAW brand to SummerSlam in one piece. Given Brock Lesnar's attack on him during last week's RAW, it will also be interesting to see whether Angle takes any action.

You can watch Lesnar's attack on Kurt Angle here:

Will Kurt Angle be Champion again? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.