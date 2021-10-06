×
"Vince didn’t like me as a babyface" - WWE legend says Vince McMahon always wanted him as a heel

Vince McMahon wanted Kurt Angle to be a heel most times in WWE
Nishant Jayaram
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Oct 06, 2021 12:47 PM IST
Kurt Angle believes Vince McMahon always wanted him as a heel in WWE and his runs as a babyface usually lasted just a few months.

While everyone expected him to be an All-American babyface, Angle found success as a heel in WWE. The Hall of Famer instantly found his feet as a professional wrestler and established himself as a top star in the company.

On AdFreeShows, Angle discussed his heel run in WWE and why McMahon liked him in that role. The Olympic Gold Medalist thinks that because he could outwrestle anyone it was more effective for him to be a heel than a babyface.

“Vince didn’t like me as a babyface. Every time I ever turned babyface, it was only for a couple months. I think what it comes down to is I was one of the best wrestlers on the roster. I was one of the best wrestlers in the world. Vince just didn’t like me as a babyface because I was more effective as a heel. I started out as a heel.
"I would preach the three ‘I’s, but I wouldn’t actually back it up. I would do the opposite. I would do the lie, cheat, and steal like Eddie Guerrero, but I would say I had intensity, integrity, and intelligence. Vince liked that about me," said Angle. (H/T WrestlingNews)

Angle thinks that ring leaders like him were better off working as heels than babyfaces as it allowed him to make his opponent, i.e. the babyface, look good in the ring.

Kurt Angle was not keen on being a heel in WWE

Who is Kurt Angle? My debut in WWE. 😃 #itstrue #1999 #intensity #integrity #Intelligence https://t.co/E8khqxwgt5

After joining WWE in 1998, Angle was reluctant at being a heel in WWE and thought that the fans wouldn't boo him.

Vince McMahon explained to the future WWE Hall of Famer that newcomers to the business who are pushed hard get booed by fans. McMahon promised him that he would be a success as a heel in WWE.

"They actually made my character a bit of a nerd and I was oblivious to everything. They did a really good job of setting it up to make me a heel," said Angle.

Angle went on to become one of the greatest wrestlers of his generation and was a key player during the Attitude Era.

Ignorant Heel Kurt Angle at his best... or worst. Depends on how you look at it. 😂. I talk about my short program with Essa Rios on my “rookie year” episode of The Kurt Angle Show. Check it out at adfreeshows.com #itstrue https://t.co/9R41uHmplz

Edited by Anirudh Balasubramaniam
