WWE News: Kyle O'Reilly debuts on NXT TV

What does NXT have in store for there newest addition to the roster?

A champion in ROH, PWG, and NJPW...will he hold gold in NXT?

What’s the story?

Many wrestlers have been rumoured to make their way to NXT and one of these new signees has debuted on WWE programming.

The former ROH Champion. Kyle O’Reilly has debuted on the August 2, 2017, edition of NXT.

In case you didn’t know...

O’Reilly has been wrestling since 2005, but fans mostly associate him for his time in Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and Pro Wrestling Guerilla.

Though he has held singles gold in his career, most fans praise him for his tag team wrestling; particularly his team with fellow NXT Superstar Bobby Fish.

The heart of the matter

News of O’Reilly’s debut broke back in July, but the taping did not broadcast until this Wednesday.

Aleister Black was advertised to for in-ring competition for the night, but his opponent would not be revealed until O’Reilly debuted in the promotion to a losing effort. He tweeted the following after his match.

I may have lost the match tonight but appearing on the @WWENXT platform was a huge victory for me, my family & #type1 diabetics everywhere. — Kyle O'Reilly (@KORcombat) August 3, 2017

Prior to signing with the WWE, Fish and O’Reilly were prominently featured in the tag team divisions of NJPW, ROH, and PWG as the team reDRagon.

Many fans expect to see Fish and O’Reilly reunite at some point and challenge The Authors of Pain for the NXT Tag Team Championships.

What’s next?

The Authors of Pain are booked to face Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain of Sanity at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III, but if The Authors of Pain retain the championships, reDRagon could reunite by then and challenge NXT Tag Team Champions at NXT Takeover: Houston.

Tune into NXT on Wednesday to see whether reDRagon will reunite sooner rather than later.

Author’s Take

O’Reilly in NXT could definitely make for a more interesting tag team division if he and Fish finally reunite.

The tag team division is doing alright according to most people, but the adding a popular tag team like reDRagon could certainly spice things up.

