WWE News: Former ROH World Champion makes his WWE debut

The second half of reDRagon has debuted in NXT.

@toprope_podcast by Bushboy65 Breaking 13 Jul 2017, 07:23 IST

The former ROH World Champion debuted on tonight’s NXT tapings

Former Ring of Honor World Champion Kyle O’Reilly made his in-ring WWE debut on the July 12th NXT taping that is scheduled to air on August 2nd. O’Reilly, like his reDRagon tag partner Bobby Fish, would debut against NXT’s Aleister Black.

Bobby Fish just faced Aleister Black on #WWENXT while Kyle O' Reilly faced him at a TV taping... The reDRagon invasion begins! I love 2017! pic.twitter.com/tLxzTEXfyt — Jordan W S (@jordanw_s) July 13, 2017

Kyle O’Reilly is a 12-year vet, debuting back in 2005 for Extreme Canadian Championship Wrestling. Since then, “The Martial Artist” has performed for many of the top promotions outside of the WWE. From NJPW to Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, to Evolve and Ring of Honor, where he became a 3-time tag champion with his partner Bobby Fish. The duo also won tag gold in NJPW and High-Risk Wrestling.

O’Reilly is not only a tag team specialist, however, as the young new acquisition for NXT also has singles gold under his belt, capturing the ROH World Title from Adam Cole at Final Battle in December. He also won the ECCW world title in January 2017, but vacated it to “figure out his future.” He is considered one of the best athletes in the business today, with PWI ranking him number 32 in their PWI Top 500 in 2016.

O’Reilly is a submission and strike specialist and should fit well in this new generation of NXT superstars.