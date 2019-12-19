WWE News: Lacey Evans blasts Superstar for calling her daughter 'bratty'

Lacey Evans is currently feuding with Sasha Banks and Bayley

Speaking on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, Lacey Evans fired back at Sasha Banks after the four-time RAW Women’s Champion mentioned her daughter in a recent promo on SmackDown.

Evans has been involved in a rivalry with Banks and Bayley in recent weeks, which included a segment where Banks referred to her daughter as “bratty”.

“I'm here to tell you to never, ever mess with me or Bayley again. And just because you're a terrible role model to your bratty little six-year old, doesn't mean you can come out here and interrupt me.”

When asked by Graves what she is most excited about in her current storyline on SmackDown, Evans questioned whether Banks could have said something else to create some buzz for their rivalry.

The former marine added that, once she is done with “The Boss”, she would like to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship from Bayley.

“The audacity to bring my daughter up and everything else, working my a** off for this company, is there anything else she could have said different to create heat with each other, to create anger and to tell a story? I think she took a low blow that she’s not ready to defend and she’s not going to have a choice but to defend it, so I’m most excited about that [facing Banks], most amped up about that, and, like I said, being able to be the SmackDown Women’s Champion at some point is even better.”

Lacey Evans’ WWE career in 2019

At the start of 2019, Lacey Evans regularly made short appearances on RAW and SmackDown where she would walk down the ramp before walking back up to the stage area without saying a word.

Since WrestleMania 35, “The Sassy Southern Belle” has been a constant presence on WWE programming, and she even headlined the Extreme Rules pay-per-view in a tag team match alongside Baron Corbin against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch.

In recent weeks, Evans has turned into a babyface following her history-making match against Natalya in Saudi Arabia at Crown Jewel, while she is now feuding with Sasha Banks and Bayley.