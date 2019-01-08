WWE News: Two NXT stars make their main roster debut

The Lady of NXT has arrived on the main roster

Lacey Evans is one of NXT's best and brightest stars. The Lady of NXT has been a part of some incredible feuds with the likes of Kairi Sane and Dakota Kai, just to name a few. One of the top heels in the WWE's developmental territory, the WWE and the WWE Universe have high hopes for Miss Evans.

Back in December, WWE revealed that Lacey Evans would be debuting on the main roster soon, along with EC3, Lars Sullivan, Heavy Machinery, and Nikki Cross. Though Evans never won a championship during her time in developmental, she earned a huge following and is considered one of the better talents down there.

It was reported today that EC3, Sullivan, Heavy Machinery, and Evans were backstage for Monday Night Raw at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida tonight. It was assumed that we would see at least one of these superstars debut in an effort to help the company take on the National Championship Game tonight. Now, it seems that we may have seen a debut before Raw even started.

Superfan Izzy tweeted out tonight that Lacey Evans made her debut for the WWE's main roster on Main Event, which tapes before Monday Night Raw every Monday. While the tweet has since been deleted, screenshots have been shared, proving this to be the case. It's unknown who Evans faced off against.

With Lacey Evans officially making her debut on WWE Main Event, EC3, Lars Sullivan, and Heavy Machinery are the only ones left. Evans could also debut on Monday Night Raw later tonight, and simply use the Main Event appearance as one of her first official matches. We'll have to tune in tonight to see what happens.

Later on in the night, it was revealed that EC3 made his debut on Main Event as well. The 1% made quick work of Curt Hawkins in his first match.

Scoop #2: Curt Hawkins vs EC3 on Main Event pic.twitter.com/gFJVWy9FAM — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) January 8, 2019

Again, we could also see EC3 appear on Monday Night Raw later on tonight. We'll have to wait and see how tonight's episode of Raw plays out.

