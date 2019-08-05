×
WWE News: Lacey Evans reveals why Becky Lynch is on the WWE 2K20 cover and not her

Gary Cassidy
OFFICIAL
News
220   //    05 Aug 2019, 21:34 IST

Lacey Evans has opened up about Becky Lynch's latest accomplishment
Lacey Evans has opened up about Becky Lynch's latest accomplishment

What's the story?

Becky Lynch has today officially been revealed as the first-ever female Superstar to feature on the cover of a WWE 2K game, but one WWE Superstar has revealed the reason for Becky Lynch being there as opposed to her, and that's none other than Lacey Evans.

In case you didn't know...

Today, WWE Games revealed the official trailer starring Becky Lynch and Roman Reigns, confirming The Man and The Big Dog as cover Superstars for the game.

It was also confirmed that the game features a mode based around the Women's Evolution and, in particular, the Four Horsewomen - Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, and Bayley.

The story-driven, objective-based 2K Showcase: The Women’s Evolution will follow the careers of the Four Horsewomen – Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley, Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks.

WWE also released a quote from The Man speaking about becoming the first-ever female Superstar to feature on the cover of a WWE 2K game.

My career has been about breaking barriers and doing what nobody else has done before. Being the first female Superstar on the cover of a WWE 2K video game is no exception.

The heart of the matter

Lacey Evans took to Twitter today to reveal why Becky Lynch was chosen for the WWE 2K20 cover, stating that it would have been her had she not had pre-arranged commitments.

What's next?

WWE 2K20 is currently scheduled for worldwide release on October 22, 2019, for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

Advertisement

As for Lacey Evans' comments, we're sure Becky Lynch will have something to say about that...

Do you think Becky Lynch is the correct choice to be the cover star of WWE 2K20? Let us know in the comments.

