WWE News: Lacey Evans takes a shot at Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch's relationship

What's the story?

WWE Raw Superstar Lacey Evans recently took to Twitter and hyped up her Mixed Tag Team match at Extreme Rules. Evans stated that Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch aren't a power couple and went on to take a dig at the relationship between the two Superstars.

In case you didn't know...

The ending to WWE's latest PPV, Stomping Grounds, wasn't something Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans had planned while devising their schemes to dethrone Seth Rollins from the top spot on Monday Night Raw.

The match began after Lacey Evans was revealed as the special guest referee. The Sassy Southern Belle did her best to make sure that Rollins wouldn't be able to gain a victory and retain his Universal Title. Her heelish tactics included slow counts, turning the match into a No Countouts affair, and finally adding another stipulation in the form of "No DQ". To the villains' utter shock, Becky Lynch came down to the ring in the end and saved the day by putting Evans down and helping Rollins retain his belt.

The heart of the matter

Last night's Raw saw the two tandems facing off and the heels throwing down a challenge to the champions at Extreme Rules. The Mixed Tag Team match is set for the upcoming PPV and if Rollins and Lynch lose the match, they will lose their titles in the process.

The Lady of WWE recently posted a tweet and took a shot at what many are regarding as WWE's 'Power Couple'. She stated that the couple won't last for long, much like their title reign.

There isn't a "power couple" to begin with. They wont last just like their reign wont....and we'll make sure of it. #ExtremeRules 👒 https://t.co/mCs4tUzOuk — Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) June 25, 2019

What's next?

Two top rivalries will conclude at Extreme Rules when Lynch and Rollins collide with Corbin and Evans. While this match does feel like a filler and both Seth and Becky might move on to new feuds in the build-up to SummerSlam, WWE is known to deliver a shock or two from time to time so nothing can be ruled out.

