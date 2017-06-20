WWE News: Lana accuses Carmella of cheating; opens up about match against Naomi

Do you feel Carmella and James Ellsworth cheated? Well, the Ravishing Russian sure does.

Lana isn’t happy with Carmella and James Ellsworth’s tactics at Money In The Bank

What’s the story?

Lana has taken to social media to address her loss against Naomi in her SmackDown Women’s Championship matchup that transpired at Money In The Bank this Sunday.

‘The Ravishing Russian’ Lana accused Carmella as well as her accomplice James Ellsworth of cheating not only in the Women’s Money In The Bank ladder match but also distracting her during her title match against Naomi.

Additionally, the Russian Princess called out Naomi, whilst stating that their title-fight was ”NOT a FAIR match !”

I'm not the best, I have much to learn, but I'll continue to push myself to prove my doubters wrong.Regardless I'm still the MOST #Ravishing — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) June 19, 2017

Regardless @CarmellaWWE is a HUGE cheater with @realellsworth! #MITB match & now my match ! @NaomiWWE this was NOT a FAIR match ! — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) June 19, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

Lana, whose real name is Catherine Joy Perry, has performed for the WWE since 2013, primarily as her real life husband, Rusev’s valet.

Ever since Rusev sustained an injury a few months back, the 32-year-old has diverted her attention to singles competition, as evidenced by her training routine at the WWE Performance Center.

The heart of the matter

Lana has worked a few matches at NXT live events and was recently granted a shot at the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship by the blue brand’s Commissioner, Shane McMahon.

She came up short in her bid to win the belt in her match against Naomi at Money In The Bank – a match during which Miss Money In The Bank, Carmella, and James Ellsworth made their way ringside to distract both Lana and Naomi.

Lana addressed the aforementioned distraction from Carmella and Ellsworth, stating that the two of them cheated in the ladder match. Besides, the Ravishing Russian also asserted that her match against Naomi wasn’t fair, whilst alluding to a possible rematch.

Furthermore, Lana emphasised that although she isn’t the best right now, she knows that she has a lot to learn, and will keep pushing herself in order to prove her doubters wrong.

What’s next?

Lana is presently contracted to SmackDown Live and is said to have received several positive reactions from the professional wrestling community for her relatively decent wrestling skills in the match against Naomi.

Fans can expect to see the Ravishing Russian in a more prominent role in the weeks to come on SmackDown Live.

Author’s take

Lana may not be as experienced as most of the other performers on the blue brand’s roster like Charlotte, Becky Lynch or Naomi.

However, the Russian mic-savant seems to be genuinely passionate about improving her wrestling skills, and if given a few more months of live match experience on the main roster, she could possess the potential of being a huge star for WWE.