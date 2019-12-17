WWE News: Lana and Bobby Lashley get engaged on tonight's RAW

So, this happened on tonight's RAW

In tonight's episode of WWE RAW, Rusev's ex-wife, Lana, aksed Bobby Lashley to ask her to marry her. After that The AllMighty got down on one knee and proposed to the Ravishing Russian with the ring that she gave to Lashley moments ago.

Lashley proposes to Lana

After defeating Rusev in a tables match last night at TLC and robbing The Bulgarian Brute the opportunity to get his retribution on him, Bobby Lashley came out with Lana tonight on RAW to celebrate their victory.

Lana then went on about how Lashey crushed Rusev at TLC by putting him through a table and among other compliments called The All Mighty beautiful and how much she loves him.

The WWE Universe sitting at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa was very vocal and expressed their displeasure by booing both Lana and Lashley after The Ravishing Russian declared that "Rusev Day" was dead when they were chanting the said slogan.

Lana then followed it by asking Lashley to propose to her and The AllMighty responded by saying that he does not like when anyone tells him what to do and received a pop from the WWE Universe. For a brief moment, Lana looked like she was about to cry but Lashley replied that only Lana was an exception and the WWE Universe got back with their boos.

The next thing that happened is what we mentioned earlier and after Lashley proposed to her, Lana joyously accepted and said that she will allow Lashley to marry her.