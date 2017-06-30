WWE News: Lana and Naomi to have another match for the SmackDown Live Women's Championship

Naomi and Lana will complete a trilogy of matches on the next episode of SmackDown Live.

by Anirudh Balasubramaniam

The trilogy is upon us

WWE has confirmed that Lana and Naomi will have their third match for the SmackDown Live Women's Championship on July 04, 2017 at the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Pheonix, Arizona.

Naomi defeated the Ravishing Russian in their previous two encounters, which took place at Money in the Bank and on the June 27, 2017, episode of SmackDown Live. However, in their most recent match, Lana appeared to have her shoulder up when the referee administered the three count. The evidence was apparently sufficient for Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon to commission a rematch.

I obviously did NOT get pined! I want a FAIR title match! Clearly the ref & all of @WWE are cheaters & favor @NaomiWWE over me! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/puUUrbWIap — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) June 28, 2017

.@shanemcmahon & I have seen the photo of @LanaWWE shoulder up at the end of her match w/ @NaomiWWE. While we won't reverse the decision... — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) June 30, 2017

...@NaomiWWE will again defend her title against @LanaWWE this week on #SDLive so that we may have a definitive winner. — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) June 30, 2017

Lana is still very green and is far from a polished professional wrestler, so don’t expect her to defeat Naomi and claim the title.

