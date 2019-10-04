WWE News: Lana breaks silence after Bobby Lashley segment on RAW

Bobby Lashley and Lana returned on RAW

One of the most surprising WWE moments of 2019 so far took place on the September 30 episode of RAW when Bobby Lashley and Lana kissed on the stage area in the closing segment of the show.

Speaking in her latest YouTube vlog, Lana – real name CJ Perry – gave a behind-the-scenes glimpse of what her day was like leading up to her return to WWE programming.

Commenting on the shocking segment for the first time, she mentioned that she enjoyed her return and repeatedly thanked her fans for being there for her.

“I’m just extremely, extremely, extremely thankful. Not only that, but I had a really good time. I mean… [laughs]… you know what I mean…

“...I love wrestling so much. I can’t even start to tell you how much I love wrestling. I love this business – words can’t express. I am so, so, so thankful. I’m thankful for all of you.”

Lana’s WWE career in 2019

Despite establishing herself as a regular in-ring competitor on SmackDown in 2017 and 2018, Lana has only featured in two televised matches in 2019.

Her first match came on the April 2 episode of SmackDown, where she participated in an 18-person tag team match, and she competed in the Women’s Battle Royal five days later at WrestleMania 35.

“The Ravishing Russian” could have made another in-ring appearance in the 2019 Royal Rumble. However, due to a storyline ankle injury, she was replaced at short notice by Becky Lynch.

Rusev’s wife spent the first four months of the year as a manager for her husband and Shinsuke Nakamura, but she had not appeared on WWE television for almost six months before making her return with Bobby Lashley.

