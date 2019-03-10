WWE News: Lana calls Ronda Rousey 'fake', trashes UFC Hall of Famer

Lana (left) didn't hold back while sounding off against Ronda Rousey (center)

What’s the story?

In a recent episode of her YouTube show Ronda On The Road, Ronda Rousey unleashed a scathing verbal tirade against the WWE Universe.

Most prominently, Rousey claimed that wrestling is not real and that it’s all scripted. That, in turn, has set the professional wrestling as well as the combat sports communities abuzz regarding The Rowdy One’s controversial statements.

In case you didn’t know…

Ronda Rousey made her official debut as a WWE Superstar in January of last year and has dominated the Women’s Division ever since.

Rousey is a former Strikeforce and UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion, as well as a UFC Hall of Famer.

As of late, Rousey – who holds the WWE RAW Women’s Championship and is involved in a feud with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair – has been on the receiving end of a considerable amount of insults from Lynch.

The heart of the matter

One ought to note that Becky Lynch took a few rather daring shots at Ronda Rousey’s real-life husband, UFC Heavyweight Travis Browne.

In fact, Lynch was criticized by certain sections of the combat sports community, owing to the fact that she’d posted a rather lewd photo-shopped image of Browne on her official social media account.

In response to which, Rousey went on a tirade against Lynch, and subsequently spoke out against the WWE Universe as a whole in her controversial episode of Ronda On The Road.

Rousey’s statements in the aforesaid episode contained strong language, including the term b***hes which she used to refer to the female talent in WWE.

Apparently, Rousey’s statements against the WWE Universe and the female Superstars have been grabbing headlines in Russia, in response to which SmackDown Live Superstar Lana (who is of Russian descent) stated on Twitter –

“This is so embarrassing that she is making the news in Russia saying the F word ! @WWE teaches their WWE Superstars to be role models to children. I pride myself in how WWE Superstars carry themselves. What are we teaching children by allowing this ???”

Furthermore, Lana added – “Wrestling is real. Ronda is fake.”

This is so embarrassing that she is making the news in Russia saying the F word ! @WWE teaches their WWE Superstars to be role models to children. I pride myself in how WWE Superstars carry themselves. What are we teaching children by allowing this ??? https://t.co/HscEyHoUn9 — Lana Day (@LanaWWE) March 9, 2019

Wrestling is real. Ronda is fake. — Lana Day (@LanaWWE) March 9, 2019

What’s next?

The large majority of professional wrestling experts believe that WWE RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey will defend her title against Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch in a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 35.

Meanwhile, Lana is expected to continue performing as a mid-card talent on WWE’s SmackDown Live brand.

What are your thoughts on Lana’s statements on Ronda Rousey? Sound off in the comments!

