WWE News: Lana reveals the difference in her new character from the old one

Lana claims that she is the embodiment of "Ravishing".

by Prityush Haldar News 16 Jun 2017, 10:44 IST

Lana made her Smackdown LIVE debut on 6th June

What’s the story?

WWE Superstar and number one contender for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, Lana was recently interviewed by For the Win before the title match on Sunday. Lana spoke about her recent gimmick change and insisted that she is still the same Ravishing Russian that served as a valet to Rusev.

In case you didn’t know...

Lana made her return to the blue brand on June 6 – a week after the women’s Money in The Bank match was announced. She tried to negotiate her way into the ladder match but Commissioner Shane McMahon denied her. Lana then insulted Naomi and managed to weasel her way into a match with her for the women’s championship.

The heart of the matter

Lana claimed that it surprised her when fans referred to her as a new character. She said that she was the personification of “Ravishing.” She pointed out that her dress, entrance theme, and body language were all ravishing. She mentioned that she would wear a suit while managing Rusev because a manager’s job demanded such a getup.

“I’m the same woman, I’m just going to be crushing people myself.”

Lana put over Russias by saying that they always do things over the top. She stated that they always dressed in the most extravagant outfits and she was a symbol of the culture she grew up in.

What’s next?

Lana will compete in a singles matchup against Naomi for the Smackdown LIVE Women’s Championship at Money in The Bank. The PPV will emanate from the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, MO, live on the WWE Network.

Author's take

Lana’s makeover has been a talking point among WWE fans. It will be interesting to see how Lana fares against a gifted performer such as Naomi.

