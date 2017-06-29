WWE News: Lana demands a rematch against Naomi for the Smackdown Women's Championship

The Ravishing Russian accused the referee and the fans of cheating.

by Prityush Haldar News 29 Jun 2017, 13:55 IST

The Ravishing Russian moved to Smackdown LIVE and immediately jumped into the women’s main event picture

What’s the story?

WWE Superstar Lana took to Twitter to appeal against the decision of her match against Naomi this past Tuesday for the Smackdown Women’s Championship. Lana pointed out that her shoulder was above the mat and yet the referee made the count.

I obviously did NOT get pined! I want a FAIR title match! Clearly the ref & all of @WWEare cheaters & favor @NaomiWWEover me! #SDLivepic.twitter.com/puUUrbWIap — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) June 28, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

During the Superstar shakeup, Lana was drafted to SmackDown LIVE. The Ravishing Russian’s debut on the blue brand was hyped by the WWE with video packages. Lana finally appeared on Smackdown LIVE just days prior to Money in The Bank and got herself a match against Naomi for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

Lana put on a brave show at the PPV but could not outwrestle Naomi. The rematch was set for this week’s Smackdown where Lana was once again pinned.

The heart of the matter

Lana called out the fans and the referee for being cheaters and playing favourites. She demanded a rematch based on the fact that her shoulder was not pinned to the mat.

This revelation has changed the women’s title picture drastically. In the image posted by Lana, she makes a strong case as her left shoulder is clearly above the mat. She could make an issue out of this and force Smackdown LIVE commission Shane McMahon and General Manager Daniel Bryan to give her another opportunity at the title.

What’s next?

Lana could turn the Independence Day episode of Smackdown LIVE on its head by furthering her argument. The card for the next Smackdown LIVE episode is packed with a rap battle, a Battle Royal and John Cena’s return. Next week’s Smackdown LIVE will emanate from Phoenix, AZ and will be streaming live on the WWE Network.

Author's take

If Lana is able to weasel her way into another match, she could be looking at the women’s title match slot at WWE Battleground. However, both Lana and Naomi need to have eyes behind their backs as Carmella has the Money in the Bank contract and is an ever-present threat for the champion.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops in the weeks leading up to the PPV on July 23rd.

