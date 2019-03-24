×
WWE News: Lana goes on a Twitter tirade in response to Kofi Kingston getting swindled

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
378   //    24 Mar 2019, 22:22 IST

Lana didn't hold her words back
Lana didn't hold her words back

What's the story?

WWE Superstar Lana recently replied to Big E's video on Twitter, in which Big E claimed that "people like them can only go so far".

Lana went on a multiple-tweet Twitter tirade, stating that no matter how hard they work, "only the golden children will get the opportunities".


In case you didn't know...

This past week on SmackDown Live, Kofi Kingston ran the gauntlet again, defeating five superstars to earn his WWE title shot at WrestleMania 35. He ended up getting swindled by Vince again when the boss brought in Daniel Bryan as the final opponent in the gauntlet match, who went on to pin an exhausted Kofi Kingston.

Immediately after, The New Day was seen backstage, contemplating on quitting the company. The fan favorite high-flyer got tons of support from fans and superstars alike on social media.

Now, Lana seems to have joined other WWE Superstars in extending her support to Kofi Kingston and The New Day.


The heart of the matter

Lana posted a series of tweets in response to Big E's video. She compared Kofi's treatment to how Rusev was treated last year after he got over on his own with the "Rusev Day" gimmick.

Lana didn't stop there and went on to agree with The New Day on getting tired of doing the right thing.

Lana's final tweet got a bit darker, as she got back into her Anti-American character from years ago.


What's next?

Vince McMahon's treatment of Kofi Kingston is hands down the hottest storyline on the blue brand heading towards WrestleMania. Kofi is bound to get his title shot against Daniel Bryan at the Show of Shows, but it remains to be seen as to how he will get there. 

What's your reaction to Lana's tirade on Twitter? Do you think her statement makes sense? Sound off!

