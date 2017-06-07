WWE News: Lana makes her SmackDown debut

The crowd in Rochester, NY went berserk as Lana made her Smackdown LIVE debut.

by Prityush Haldar News 07 Jun 2017, 07:31 IST

Lana’s could not negotiate her way into the Money in The Bank match

What’s the story?

The WWE Universe was in for a treat this week as SmackDown featured Lana’s debut for the blue brand. The show opened with Shane McMahon in the ring with the five participants of the historic Women’s Money in the Bank match, revealing the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Naomi also made her way to the ring to announce that she was ready for the winner of the Money in the Bank contract. It was at this moment that the long-awaited debut of the Ravishing Russian finally happened.

In case you didn’t know...

Lana was moved to the blue brand during the Superstar shakeup. Her debut had been built up for weeks as she was advertised to change her gimmick to that of a seductive dancer.

Lana made her intentions clear last week when she took to Twitter to request Smackdown LIVE Commissioner Shane McMahon to be made a part of the first ever women’s Money in The Bank ladder match.

Dear @shanemcmahon, can I please negotiate being put in the first ever MITB women's match ? I'd like to be apart of history. Thank you. @WWE — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) May 31, 2017

The heart of the matter

Smackdown Women’s Champion Naomi made it clear that the first ever Miss Money in The Bank would not be able to pry the title away from her. However, the lights dimmed at that moment and Lana’s new theme song hit.

Lana wasted no time in demanding a place in the Money in the Bank Ladder match. Naomi blew off Lana’s chances in the match as she pointed out that Lana had not competed in a single match on the blue brand. Shane concurred with the champion’s opinion and said that the opportunities had to be earned in Smackdown LIVE.

What’s next?

Lana was not done with the Women’ s Champion as she interfered during the six-woman tag team rematch from WWE Backlash and tripped Naomi near the ring apron. This distraction allowed the Welcoming Committee to pick up the victory.

Author's take

It looks like Lana is on her way to inserting herself into the main event picture. She was over with the fans in the arena as they chanted her name during her debut. The overwhelming response could do wonders for Lana as a singles performer if WWE decides to push her.

A rivalry with a talented performer such as Naomi could also brush up her in-ring skills.

