WWE News: Lana provides an update on her SmackDown Live debut
Will she or won't she?
What’s the story?
Lana’s debut on SmackDown Live, with a new gimmick no less, has been teased to no end following the Superstar Shakeup that saw both her and her husband, Rusev, traverse over to the Blue brand from Raw.
She did, however, tweet out this in relation to all the anticipation surrounding her debut.
In case you didn’t know...
Although it’s been a fair few weeks since the Shakeup, we still haven’t seen Lana on SmackDown Live yet, where she’s rumoured to be transitioning into a wrestling role after only portraying the on-screen manager of Rusev for this long.
Instead, all we’ve been privy to are vignettes, where she dances around a chair in what is presumably her new gimmick, with no indication as to when she would actually debut. This is the latest teaser that the WWE released with respect to her impending arrival:
The heart of the matter
Lana is one of the most popular and over characters on WWE programming, regularly eliciting cheers despite being Rusev’s manager – who is a heel through and through. But it seems like she’s the latest Superstar with whom the WWE is pulling off the tease act, having adopted the same method with Eva Marie and Emmalina before this.
Having had enough of all the suspense, some of the fans took to Twitter to criticise the Superstar, asking her to dance if she can’t show up to wrestle. Lana’s response was as follows:
What’s next?
All that is remaining is for the WWE to pull the trigger on her debut, having already aired a number of vignettes over the past few weeks to build up the anticipation and suspense among the fans.
Unlike in Emmalina’s and Eva Marie’s cases, however, Lana is truly over with the WWE Universe and this ploy to hold her back for as long as possible could actually pay dividends when she does make her grand debut.
Author’s take
It’s looking likely that Lana will debut soon as the WWE can’t keep reminding the fans about her each week and not have her appear on TV. A likely scenario could be that she is the fifth participant in the women-only Money In The Bank ladder match that is reportedly in the work.
