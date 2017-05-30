WWE News: Lana provides an update on her SmackDown Live debut

Will she or won't she?

by Aditya Rangarajan News 30 May 2017, 12:16 IST

When will Lana debut on SmackDown Live?

What’s the story?

Lana’s debut on SmackDown Live, with a new gimmick no less, has been teased to no end following the Superstar Shakeup that saw both her and her husband, Rusev, traverse over to the Blue brand from Raw.

She did, however, tweet out this in relation to all the anticipation surrounding her debut.

Training hard for my debut match on #SDLive... like the Russian proverb says the slow & steady wins the race #RavishingRussian pic.twitter.com/SeeJIlQg4i — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) May 28, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

Although it’s been a fair few weeks since the Shakeup, we still haven’t seen Lana on SmackDown Live yet, where she’s rumoured to be transitioning into a wrestling role after only portraying the on-screen manager of Rusev for this long.

Instead, all we’ve been privy to are vignettes, where she dances around a chair in what is presumably her new gimmick, with no indication as to when she would actually debut. This is the latest teaser that the WWE released with respect to her impending arrival:

The heart of the matter

Lana is one of the most popular and over characters on WWE programming, regularly eliciting cheers despite being Rusev’s manager – who is a heel through and through. But it seems like she’s the latest Superstar with whom the WWE is pulling off the tease act, having adopted the same method with Eva Marie and Emmalina before this.

Having had enough of all the suspense, some of the fans took to Twitter to criticise the Superstar, asking her to dance if she can’t show up to wrestle. Lana’s response was as follows:

Don't you worry. My black belt in Judo, jiu jitsu & Muay Thai will make sure that I CRUSH every female superstar on the roster. #LanaCrush https://t.co/fZn6ke0f4m — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) April 26, 2017

What’s next?

All that is remaining is for the WWE to pull the trigger on her debut, having already aired a number of vignettes over the past few weeks to build up the anticipation and suspense among the fans.

Unlike in Emmalina’s and Eva Marie’s cases, however, Lana is truly over with the WWE Universe and this ploy to hold her back for as long as possible could actually pay dividends when she does make her grand debut.

Author’s take

It’s looking likely that Lana will debut soon as the WWE can’t keep reminding the fans about her each week and not have her appear on TV. A likely scenario could be that she is the fifth participant in the women-only Money In The Bank ladder match that is reportedly in the work.

