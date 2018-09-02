WWE News: Lana reveals her unexpected tag team partner choice and team name

Who does the Ravishing Russian want to team up with?

What's the story?

Evolution is just around the corner and with it, the expectation of a women's tag team division being introduced in the WWE gets bigger and bigger.

That's why it's certainly no surprise that WWE's female wrestlers like Lana are starting to think about forming a tag-team, what is a surprise, however, is Lana's choice for a partner and their team name!

In case you didn't know...

The WWE has been teasing a women's tag team division for a while now. Not only do they have a few already formed tag-teams like the IIconics and the Boss 'N' Hug Connection but SmackDown Live General Manager has mentioned it on social media as well.

The heart of the matter

With the women's tag team title hype building it's certainly no surprise that the subject came up when Lana was conducting an interview with Newsweek. Here's what she had to say on the matter, including who her partner would be and what their name is.

“I’d love to see a women’s tag team division, and I’d love to be tag champions some day. I think my teammate as of now would be Naomi. We would be Ravishing Glow, we already named ourselves that. We would do a little dancing. She’s the best dancer in the world, but don’t tell her that. I tell her I’m better, but that’s our friendship.”

What's next?

We'll have to wait and see if the WWE do bring in a female tag-team belt and who the tag-teams will end up being, although Bayley and Sasha, the Riott Squad and Alexa and Mickie James could all fit right in.

I certainly wouldn't be against Lana and Naomi forming a team given that neither of them seems set for any significant singles push at the moment.

Do you think Fabulous Glow could be a good team in a WWE Women's Tag Division? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!