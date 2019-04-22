×
WWE News: Lana reveals how long she will be with WWE

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
News
686   //    22 Apr 2019, 12:32 IST

Lana
Lana



What's the story?

The 'Ravishing Russian' Lana was recently interviewed by 411 Wrestling Interview Podcast. Lana spoke about a number of topics during the interview including her favourite WWE match as well as how long she wants to be with the WWE.

In case you didn't know...

Lana made her debut in WWE alongside Rusev in 2014. Since then, the pair's real-life relationship has blossomed and they got married in 2016.

Lana has also made great strides inside the ring since her debut and has been part of the WWE Women's Royal Rumble as well as women's Money In The Bank.

The heart of the matter

Lana was recently interviewed by the folks over at the 411 Wrestling Interview Podcast. During the interview, Lana spoke about a number of topics including her favourite wrestling match of all time which turned out to be The Rock vs Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania 18.

Lana was also asked how long she expects to be with the WWE. She put over WWE saying she loves it before adding that she wants to be with WWE for as long as the company will have her:

"That's such a hard question. I love WWE so much. There is no greater love than the WWE Universe. I know we are in a love-hate relationship, but at least they feel passionate about me. They love me one second, then boo me the next. That's what I love about the WWE Universe. They feel something strongly towards me and I'm very thankful for that. There is nothing more than the world to me than performing in front of the WWE Universe. So I would like to do it as long as I can. As long as they will have me." H/T: 411 Wrestling Interview Podcast

What's next?

Rusev and Lana are still on the blue brand after the Superstar Shake-Up. Rusev is currently teaming with former NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura.

WWE SmackDown Lana(CJ Perry)
