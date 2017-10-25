WWE News: Lana reveals how Nikki Bella helped her career

How did Nikki Bella change Lana's career?

Lana and Nikki Bella are good friends

What’s the story?

Speaking to E! News, Lana revealed how Nikki Bella helped her in her career; encouraging the "Ravishing Russian to not give up on her career as an in-ring competitor.

Additionally, Lana asserted that it wasn't for Nikki she wouldn’t be where she is at present.

In case you didn’t know…

Lana, whose real name is CJ Perry, has performed for the WWE since 2013 as her husband Rusev’s valet.She recently made her debut as a full-time active in-ring competitor in the WWE.

Both Lana and Nikki Bella star on the WWE-based E! reality show Total Divas.

The heart of the matter

Lana recalled how she always dreamt of being a professional wrestler, but never quite believed that she’d be capable of competing in the ring. She opined that she’d love to do more than just being a manager; by actually experiencing the adrenaline rush that comes along with wrestling.

Talking about Nikki Bella’s guidance, Lana stated—

“Nikki has helped me so, so, so much…There have been times in my wrestling journey—and you're going to see this on the show—when I've gotten discouraged because the success doesn't come overnight.”

“It's a lot of getting in there and failing. She was really the person that kept on encouraging me not to give up, to be resilient, to be brave and to have courage."

Furthermore, Lana added how she’d often think of giving up during training, but would be urged to not give up by Nikki. Besides, the Ravishing Russian emphasized how she wouldn’t be as successful as she is, without the "Fearless One".

What’s next?

Nikki is on a hiatus from the WWE, owing to her injuries and is expected to return to the squared circle someday.

Meanwhile, Lana competes for the WWE’s SmackDown brand.

Author’s take

Lana is an exceptional role model for young girls all over the world as a true story of resilience, and a living example of someone who keeps grinding through the obstacles despite a lack of wrestling experience.

It’s great to see the "Ravishing Russian" give props to yet another inspiring role model, Nikki Bella. Mind you, Nikki used to be oft-derided for her alleged lack of mat-skills, however, she improved by leaps and bounds and you can have a glimpse of that in the video above.

