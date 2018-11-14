×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

WWE News: Lana reveals backstage details on Becky Lynch's injury on RAW

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
News
968   //    14 Nov 2018, 14:01 IST

The SmackDown women invaded RAW this past week
The SmackDown women invaded RAW this past week

What's the story?

On this week's RAW, the women of SmackDown, led by Becky Lynch, invaded RAW and sent a message to the women on the red roster, ahead of Survivor Series.

Women from both rosters attacked each other after Lynch had put her then opponent Ronda Rousey in the Dis-arm-her backstage.

Now, Lana, who was a part of the brawl, spoke about one incident during the brawl, that caught the attention of the WWE Universe.

In case you didn't know...

The women of RAW and SmackDown will take part in 5-on-5 Survivor Series elimination match between women Superstars of both brands.

Team RAW includes Mickie James, Nia Jax, Tamina, Natalya, and Ruby Riott, while four Superstars have been announced in the SmackDown team - Carmella, Naomi, Sonya Deville, and Asuka, while a fifth will be announced soon.

The heart of the matter

In the brawl between RAW and SmackDown's stars, SmackDown Women's champion Becky Lynch, was hit by Nia Jax flush in the face. A bleeding Lynch continued her attacked and then led her SmackDown team out of the arena, through the crowd.

During the brawl, Dana Brooke and Lana came to blows, and a small clip of the two fighting, with Lana deliberately not landing a blow on Dana, went viral on social media.

Lana did not take kindly to the video and revealed what was happening in the ring. In her tweet, she said that Dana had blood on her face and hence she stopped hitting her, while she was also concerned about Becky's health following her hit to the face. She further said that injury to fellow Superstars is not a laughable matter and said that she's always concerned about the health of her fellow Superstars.

What's next?

Following her injury, Becky Lynch was taken off the match against Ronda Rousey for Survivor Series and replaced by Charlotte.

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SmackDown Becky Lynch
Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
'Keep your head down and find the top corner'
WWE News: Sin Cara undergoes surgery, reveals details on...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Charlotte Flair Reveals Why The Crowd Boos Her...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Becky Lynch on which WWE legend helped her...
RELATED STORY
4 WWE Superstars You Won't Believe Are Best Friends With...
RELATED STORY
5 things WWE got right on Smackdown Live this week(2...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Becky Lynch refuses interview for shocking reason 
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who should challenge Becky Lynch
RELATED STORY
3 Undeniable Reasons why Becky Lynch is The Man
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Becky Lynch In Heated Twitter Battle With RAW...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE Hall Of Famer Discusses Becky Lynch's...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us