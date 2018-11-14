WWE News: Lana reveals backstage details on Becky Lynch's injury on RAW

The SmackDown women invaded RAW this past week

What's the story?

On this week's RAW, the women of SmackDown, led by Becky Lynch, invaded RAW and sent a message to the women on the red roster, ahead of Survivor Series.

Women from both rosters attacked each other after Lynch had put her then opponent Ronda Rousey in the Dis-arm-her backstage.

Now, Lana, who was a part of the brawl, spoke about one incident during the brawl, that caught the attention of the WWE Universe.

In case you didn't know...

The women of RAW and SmackDown will take part in 5-on-5 Survivor Series elimination match between women Superstars of both brands.

Team RAW includes Mickie James, Nia Jax, Tamina, Natalya, and Ruby Riott, while four Superstars have been announced in the SmackDown team - Carmella, Naomi, Sonya Deville, and Asuka, while a fifth will be announced soon.

The heart of the matter

In the brawl between RAW and SmackDown's stars, SmackDown Women's champion Becky Lynch, was hit by Nia Jax flush in the face. A bleeding Lynch continued her attacked and then led her SmackDown team out of the arena, through the crowd.

During the brawl, Dana Brooke and Lana came to blows, and a small clip of the two fighting, with Lana deliberately not landing a blow on Dana, went viral on social media.

Lana did not take kindly to the video and revealed what was happening in the ring. In her tweet, she said that Dana had blood on her face and hence she stopped hitting her, while she was also concerned about Becky's health following her hit to the face. She further said that injury to fellow Superstars is not a laughable matter and said that she's always concerned about the health of her fellow Superstars.

I saw blood on Dana’s face so I stopped from hitting her & also was being told to get a doctor and ref because of what just had happened to Becky. We are out there fighting to win but not out there to legitimately hurt one another. https://t.co/El0T8PlmZz — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) November 14, 2018

Since I have been tagged in this many times.

I’m going to tell all of you to read my last tweet. This is not a laughable situation especially at the time being told to find help for Becky. Thank you for understanding — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) November 14, 2018

Yep and I am not going to hit someone that has blood all over their face. Know what you are talking about first before accusing people — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) November 14, 2018

What's next?

Following her injury, Becky Lynch was taken off the match against Ronda Rousey for Survivor Series and replaced by Charlotte.