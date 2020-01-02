WWE News: Lana reveals why Rusev interrupted her wedding with Bobby Lashley

Sripad

Lashley-Lana-Rusev

The Rusev-Lana-Lashley storyline is not going to end any time soon. There are new twists every single week and even though Bobby Lashley has beaten Rusev in a match, it looks like that was just Round 1.

Lana and Lashley were set to get married on Monday Night RAW this week but that was stopped by multiple people including Liv Morgan and Rusev. The former Riott Squad member was introduced as Lana's former lover while Rusev popped out of the giant cake and attacked Lashley.

Lana has now commented on the attack and said that Rusev is still in love with her. She has hinted that that is the main reason why the former United States champion gatecrashed the wedding and attacker her would-be husband.

Liv Morgan has tweeted out a few photos of herself with Lana and the latter shared them on Twitter. There seems to be a backstory in this storyline and the introduction of Liv could take it to another level.

The WWE Universe was not keen on this storyline at first and did not give it a lot of attention. But things have changed now and everyone was taken by surprise with the entry of Liv Morgan which could turn out to be the turning point in the storyline.