WWE News: Lana to face Naomi for the SmackDown Women's Championship at Money in the Bank

Lana will receive her title opportunity at Money in the Bank.

Who will walk away the SmackDown Women’s Champion?

What’s the story?

The majority of SmackDown’s Women’s Division will take part in the first ever Women’s Money in the Bank match, but two women will compete in singles action for championship gold.

Lana will challenge Naomi for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

In case you didn’t know...

Naomi is currently in her second reign as SmackDown Women’s Champion and is tied with Alexa Bliss for the most runs with the championship. She won the title at WrestleMania 33 and has held the championship for more than 65 days.

Lana was introduced to the WWE Universe as Rusev’s manager back in 2014 and would not compete in a wrestling match until 2016 on the WrestleMania 32 pre-show. She’s yet to wrestle another match on the main roster but made her debut tonight with her new gimmick.

The heart of the matter

On the latest episode of SmackDown Live, Lana asked Commissioner Shane McMahon if she could be added to the Women’s Money in the Bank Match but was met with criticism from Naomi. After Naomi explained how Lana hadn’t earned a spot in the match, Shane denied Lana’s request to participate in the Money in the Bank Match.

After that segment, Naomi, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte competed in a six-woman tag team match after that segment against Carmella, Natalya, and Tamina. However, during the course of this match, Lana attacked Naomi while the referee was distracted.

Later on that night, Naomi spoke with Shane to request a match against Lana at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view and got what she wished for. She will now defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Lana at the PPV.

How BAD does @NaomiWWE want to FIGHT @LanaWWE? She will put her TITLE on the line for it! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/MP1MdF8epg — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 7, 2017

What’s next?

Tune in on Sunday, June 18, 2017, to see Naomi and the Ravishing Russian battle for the Women Division’s Top Championship.

Also, be on the lookout for a potential Money in the Bank cash-in if the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder match takes place before the SmackDown Women’s Championship match.

Author’s take

This will be Lana’s first match on the main roster since the WrestleMania 32 pre-show and her first match on the main roster in over a year. Lana will have a lot of eyes on her at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view and hopefully, she and Naomi deliver a pay-per-view worthy match.

