Lana gives honest opinion on what Vince McMahon tried to do with Miro and her in WWE

Former WWE star Lana believes that Vince McMahon was only trying to give her and Miro more television time rather than "messing" with them during their "soap-opera" storyline in WWE.

Lana was in a romantic storyline with Bobby Lashley, where she mocked and ridiculed her real-life husband Rusev, now known as Miro in AEW. The storyline was not liked by fans and was criticized by them.

In her recent appearance on the Highspots Wrestling Network, Lana dispelled the rumors about Vince McMahon trying to mess with them in that storyline and rather believes that the WWE Chairman was giving them more opportunities.

"I think people don’t like when they feel, I don’t know. Especially at WWE, I feel like — and especially with all our stories because we would always be thrown in that love interest, soap opera story which usually always does really well, people love the Mandy [Rose] story and the Otis story because people love relationship stories but I think that a lot of times people thought that maybe Vince [McMahon] was messing with us and that’s why the fans didn’t like it but in reality, he wasn’t messing with us. He was just giving us more television time, you know?" (H/T Post Wrestling)

Her on-screen relationship with Lashley ended in 2020. Lashley then joined forces with MVP, before he went on to win the WWE Championship.

Lana's post WWE career so far

Lana was let go by WWE earlier this year, ending her eight-year stint with the company. She has yet to sign with any other promotion, despite her 90-day non-compete clause expiring.

She has made a few appearances at wrestling conventions and autograph signings since her WWE release. Lana even teased joining Miro in AEW as she confronted Miro's rival Sammy Guevara at an autograph signing.

