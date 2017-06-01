WWE News: Lana wants to participate in the Women’s Money in the Bank Match

Will Lana get her chance to make history at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view?

The Ravishing Russian made history competing in front of 100,000 people at WrestleMania 32 1

What’s the story?

WWE made history this past week by announcing the first Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match and one of SmackDown Live’s newest women’s wrestlers wants to participate.

Lana took to Twitter to ask Commissioner Shane McMahon for a chance to negotiate in taking part in the Money in the Bank match in three weeks.

In case you didn’t know...

Lana and Rusev have been paired together since their time in NXT and have been a cohesive unit on television with the exception to their breakup storyline in 2015. Their breakup storyline ended after news broke regarding their real-life marriage and the two have continued to be an on-screen couple since.

However, Lana and Rusev no longer seem to be paired together on-screen as Rusev is currently pursuing championship gold while Lana wants to compete in the ring. The company has created a vignette of Lana under a dancing gimmick and she is set to debut on SmackDown Live at some point this Summer.

The heart of the matter

Shane announced yesterday on SmackDown Live that the women of the Blue Brand will be making history as Carmella, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Natalya, and Tamina will compete in the first ever Women’s Money in the Bank match.

Lana took to social media to request an audience with Shane to plead her case on being added to this historic ladder match.

Dear @shanemcmahon, can I please negotiate being put in the first ever MITB women's match ? I'd like to be apart of history. Thank you. @WWE — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) May 31, 2017

Shane has yet to reply to Lana’s demand.

What’s next?

Lana has yet to wrestle on SmackDown Live, so the company could be planning to wait until her skills are at a level they deem necessary for TV before letting her wrestle on the main roster.

Tune into SmackDown Live next week to see if Lana debuts on SmackDown and if Shane decides to add her to the Money in the Bank Match.

Author’s Take

There’s not much to say about Lana’s in-ring work because she hasn’t been wrestling for too long.

Only the WWE have knowledge about her wrestling skills to determine if she’s ready to make her in-ring debut in a match that no women’s wrestler on SmackDown has any experience with.