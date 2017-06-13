WWE News: WWE officially releases Lana’s new theme song

This marks the second theme song the Ravishing Russian has used in the WWE.

How are fans enjoying Lana’s new theme song?

What’s the story?

Lana’s new theme music focuses more on her dancing gimmick and it’s finally on WWE’s YouTube channel. Lana’s entrance theme, Ravishing, was uploaded to WWEMusic channel on June 12th and is currently available on Spotify and iTunes.

In case you didn’t know...

Lana and Rusev have been paired together since their time in NXT and have been a cohesive unit on television with the exception to their breakup storyline in 2015. However, Lana and Rusev no longer seem to be paired together on-screen as Rusev is currently pursuing championship gold, while Lana wants to compete in the ring.

Rusev has yet to debut on SmackDown Live, but Lana debuted last week requesting to be added to the first ever Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Commissioner Shane McMahon denied Lana the opportunity to participate in the ladder match but gave her a championship match against Naomi at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

The heart of the matter

Lana’s previous theme song was entitled "! (Attention!) and was used in conjunction with Rusev’s entrance. Lana’s new theme song was first used in the vignettes hyping her new character and her eventual arrival on the SmackDown roster.

Lana’s new theme song is the 33rd Woman’s theme song to be uploaded and currently has more than 50,000 viewers.

What’s next?

Lana will have her first match as a member of the SmackDown roster this Sunday, June 18, 2017, when she faces Naomi for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Tune in tomorrow to see whether Lana will rise to the occasion this Sunday.

Author’s take

While Lana’s new theme song is nice to listen to, it lacks the level of intimidation and impending sense of doom that her previous theme did. And while this is to be expected with the gimmick change, her current theme sounds a bit too happy for a heel.

However, Lana’s only been on the Blue Brand for one show, so time will tell whether this change in song will factor more into her character.

