WWE News: Lanny Poffo reveals scrapped dream feud between Randy Savage and Shawn Michaels

Savage and Michaels are two of the biggest stars in wrestling history.

What's the story?

Former WWF manager 'The Genius' Lanny Poffo has spoken about a proposed feud between his brother 'Macho Man' Randy Savage, and the Heart Break Kid, Shawn Michaels.

In case you didn't know

Poffo worked with WWF from 1984-1995 as The Genius and later worked with WCW from 1995-1999.

His brother was the Macho Man Randy Savage, who was a major superstar in the late 80s and 90s, helped the World Championship in both companies.

Savage died in 2011, due to a sudden heart attack. He was inducted into the 2015 Hall of Fame, with Poffo representing.

The heart of the matter

Speaking on the debut episode of his podcast 'The Genius Cast', Poffo said how his brother was unhappy as a commentator, and wanted to return to competition, and saw Shawn as the ideal opponent.

"I remember he called me up at 2 in the morning... and he said, 'can you find some breakaway champagne bottles?' So I said 'yeah, I can do that'."

"His plan was to toast to Shawn Michaels' career, he would pour a drink, they would toast and then they would drink and then Randy would smash the bottle over Shawn Michaels' head, starting a two-year feud ending in WrestleMania, where Shawn Michaels loses his hair if he loses, and Randy retures to the announcing table if he loses."

Despite this being a quintessential dream match, the company felt that Savage was too old in 1993 when he was 40.

"So what happened? Pat Patterson says, 'well Randy, we're having a youth movement and the best thing you can do is to stay on the microphone.'"

Poffo said how this decision was what fueled Savage to join WCW, which he did in December 1994.

What's next?

It is a shame that we never got to see this incredible feud between the two. The Genius Cast will be a weekly show, hosted by Poffo and co-host JP Zarka.