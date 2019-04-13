×
WWE News: Lars Sullivan reacts hilariously to the mayhem he caused on RAW and SmackDown Live

Gary Cassidy
SENIOR ANALYST
News
180   //    13 Apr 2019, 05:44 IST

Kurt Angle was destroyed by a debuting Lars this week on Raw
Kurt Angle was destroyed by a debuting Lars this week on Raw

What's the story?

At TLC, WWE revealed that Lars Sullivan was coming to the main roster, before undisclosed incidents seemed to hit the brakes on the dominant star's debut.

Well, Sullivan is clearly making up for lost time - appearing on the Raw After Mania to lay out Kurt Angle after the Olympian sought revenge on Baron Corbin, before also turning up on SmackDown to wipe out Matt and Jeff Hardy.

In case you didn't know...

When Vince McMahon announced the new era of WWE at the turn of the year, several NXT call-ups were announced, with Sullivan's name showing alongside them. Lacey Evans, EC3, Nikki Cross and Heavy Machinery all debuted on either Raw or SmackDown Live, but Sullivan was a notable absentee.

The Wrestling Observer had noted that Sullivan had to go home from RAW when he was slated to debut after having an anxiety attack, and the vignettes promoting the NXT man subsided. However, Sullivan made up for lost time last night with an incredible appearance at the expense of the retiring Kurt Angle.

It was later revealed that this is indeed how Sullivan was meant to debut, with John Cena in Angle's place, at the start of the year.

The heart of the matter

After causing absolute carnage on WWE's two main broadcasts this week, Lars Sullivan has reacted via his spokesman William Christensen.

The statement reads:

William Christensen here with another update on Lars! Lars would like to convey to the public that he finds great pleasure and humor in upsetting the WWE Universe. His only complaint is that it's too easy to do so! His quote after both Monday and Tuesday night, "lol".
Best,
WC

What's next?

All eyes will be on next week's RAW to see if Sullivan appears - and what brand he'll be drafted to!

Are you looking forward to Lars Sullivan's in-ring debut? Let us know in the comments.


