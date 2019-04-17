WWE News: Lars Sullivan Superstar Shake-Up destination confirmed

Lars Sullivan made his impact on WWE SmackDown Live

What's the story?

Lars Sullivan has recently proved to be one of the most devastating WWE Superstars on the main roster at the moment.

He has destroyed five WWE Legends over the last four WWE televised shows.

And now.... his home has been confirmed on WWE SmackDown!

The WWE SmackDown Live now has their own monster in the shape of the unpredictable Lars Sullivan. The roster might not be the safest place to be on at the moment!

In case you didn't know...

Lars Sullivan has already made quite the impact on the WWE main roster.

He attacked Kurt Angle on his main roster debut on RAW. The following night, he destroyed the new WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions the Hardy Boyz, after their match.

The destruction did not stop there, as last night on WWE RAW, he attacked and destroyed Rey Mysterio.

The Monster appears to have made it the mission of his life to destroy any and all WWE legends that he encounters in his time on the WWE roster. His debut might have come later than expected initially, but it is clear that WWE means to make the most of his addition to the roster.

The heart of the matter

Lars Sullivan continued his path of destruction in the WWE, when he attacked R-Truth on SmackDown. It looked like he would attack Carmella, but R-Truth got in the way, and was decimated for it.

Carmella was taken out of the ring by referee Charles Robinson, while Sullivan smiled at them.

It has now been confirmed that Lars Sullivan is about to make his permanent home on the Blue Brand, and has been added to the SmackDown Live roster.

What's next?

Lars Sullivan will continue to carve his path of destruction on the WWE SmackDown Live roster. It will be interesting to see which Superstar finally stands up to the monster.

