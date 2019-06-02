×
WWE News: Lars Sullivan to address WWE Universe first time on the main roster after deleting Twitter account

Anirban Banerjee
FEATURED WRITER
News
229   //    02 Jun 2019, 04:57 IST

Lars Sullivan is on the SmackDown Live brand
Lars Sullivan is on the SmackDown Live brand

What's the story?

WWE Superstar Lars Sullivan has been an unstoppable force ever since he made his first appearance on WWE's main roster. He has decimated anyone who was unlucky enough to get in his way, no matter what their position in the company.

During this whole time, Lars Sullivan has hardly said a word as he has silently gone through the main roster members whom he's faced. With headbutts and running powerbombs in his arsenal, he will now be speaking out for the first time since coming up to the main roster.

In case you didn't know...

Lars Sullivan made his debut on the main roster the night after WrestleMania 35. Before that, he was a destructive force on the NXT roster, but ever since he has made his way up to the main roster, he has gone through members of the WWE roster as if they were nothing.

Kurt Angle, The Hardy Boyz, R-Truth, and Lucha House Party have all fallen victim to the monstrous member of SmackDown Live ever since he has made his way to the main roster. However, he has not explained his reasons for the assaults and has not said anything about what he wants in WWE.

The heart of the matter

Lars Sullivan's goals might be made clear really soon, as WWE has announced that the monster will be in an exclusive interview on SmackDown Live. He will be facing all three members of the Lucha House Party only days later in Saudi Arabia at WWE Super ShowDown.

Sullivan has also been in the center of controversy. His past comments on an online forum which were offensive and discriminatory in nature angered the WWE Universe and sparked outrage. Since then, he has been fined $100,000 by WWE and even more recently, he has apparently deleted his official Twitter account.

What's next?

It will be interesting to hear what Lars Sullivan has to say on SmackDown Live. The WWE Universe might finally understand the goals of the monster.


Tags:
WWE SmackDown Lars Sullivan
