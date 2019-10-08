WWE News: Opening match, Champions Showcase and more announced for RAW

Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan

Two big matches announced for WWE RAW

Following this past weekend's Hell in a Cell PPV, the next WWE PPV event will take place in November, when the company returns to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel.

The event will be headlined by Team Hogan vs Team Flair, which will be a 5-on-5 tag team match featuring Randy Orton and Baron Corbin on Team Flair, and Seth Rollins and Rusev on Team Hogan. More team members will be announced in the coming weeks.

Before the Crown Jewel PPV, however, WWE has announced several big matches for RAW tonight. Natalya will face Lacey Evans in a Last Woman Standing match, while the show will open with Rusev vs Randy Orton.

Additionally, a Champions Showcase match will take place featuring The Kabuki Warriors vs Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch, and Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode will battle The Viking Raiders.

Finally, both Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch will appear as special guests on a new episode of MizTV.

The official WWE.com announcement of Natalya vs Lacey Evans reads as follows:

"Clearly, Natalya and Lacey Evans are going to battle until one of them simply can’t stand anymore — so we might as well make it official. With their series tied at two wins apiece, The Queen of Harts and The Sassy Southern Belle will cap off their rivalry with a Last Woman Standing Match this Monday on RAW. Whichever woman incapacitates her foe for a count of 10 will win the bout. Tune in at 8/7 C to see who emerges as the final victor in this long-running rivalry."

