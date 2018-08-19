WWE News: Late shifts in SummerSlam betting odds

WWE SummerSlam is just hours away

What's the story?

The WWE Universe is hours away from the biggest party of the summer--WWE's highly-awaited SummerSlam PPV.

With just hours to go until SummerSlam, there have been several major changes in the odds for some of the night's key matches.

In case you didn't know...

While all wrestling results are pre-determined, there is still a very active betting market surrounding the sport.

Due to the nature of the industry, betting odds are often a massive indication of which way matches are going to go, and late changes can often give away the results of big matches.

The heart of the matter

There have been several key changes in Skybet's betting odds for SummerSlam over the last 24 hours, with odds constantly changing and favorites for matches becoming clearer.

The most notable changes that have come today have taken place in several of SmackDown's key title bouts.

The most notable change has been AJ Styles' odds against Samoa Joe. Style's odds have been gradually decreasing over the last week, and have now dropped down to 1/3, while Joe is out at 9/4. This puts AJ as the clear favorite. It's worth noting that just a few days ago, Samoa Joe was favorite to win the title, sitting at 4/6, while AJ was out at 11/10, so this is quite an astonishing turnaround.

Elsewhere, Charlotte Flair is now the favorite to win against Carmella and Becky Lynch, though, the odds for that match still remain incredibly tight. Carmella was previously the favorite, but she has now drifted out to 5/2 (basically 2/1) whereas Flair is now at 5/4.

In another surprising odds change, The New Day are now the favorites to defeat The Bludgeon Brothers for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles. The former champs are now at 4/6, whereas their opponents are at 11/10, so they are still only narrow favorites.

The main event match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman's match with Kevin Owens are also worth keeping an eye on, with odds for Owens and Lesnar both slowly drifting in. Reigns and Strowman are still the favourites but that could easily change in the next few hours.

What's next?

We only have a few more hours to wait until this year's SummerSlam, and the odds are definitely going to be worth monitoring as the event gets closer.

Odds are normally available up until the opening bell of a match and have been known to change rapidly just minutes before the match begins.