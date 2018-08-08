WWE News: Latest Bettings Odds for WWE SummerSlam

SummerSlam is just over a week away

What's the story?

British bookmakers, Skybet, have released their bettings odds for this year's WWE SummerSlam pay per view and it seems that there are a few surprises on the cards.

In case you didn't know...

With wrestling being a sport with fixed outcomes, bettings odds can often be a big indicator as to the outcome of a match.

Odds will often fluctuate in the days leading up to the event, but it is very rare that the bookmakers are wrong when it comes to picking the favourites for the matches.

The heart of the matter

WWE SummerSlam is just under two weeks away, and Skybet has released their odds for each match for the coming event.

Oddly, there are no odds for the main-event match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns just yet. Though, there is a special available for 'next Universal champion after Brock Lesnar' which Roman Reigns is the clear favourite for.

There are also no odds available for Shinsuke Nakamura's US title match against Jeff Hardy, which could be an indication that Randy Orton is likely to be added to the bout.

The odds for the matches are as follows (favourites are in bold)

Alexa Bliss (2/1) Vs Ronda Rousey (4/11)

Finn Balor (8/11) Vs Baron Corbin (Evens)

Cedric Alexander (8/13) Vs Drew Gulak (6/5)

The New Day (5/4) Vs The Bludgeon Brothers (4/7)

Kevin Owens (7/4) Vs Braun Strowman (2/5)

Charlotte (11/4) Vs Carmella (6/5) Vs Becky Lynch (13/8)

Seth Rollins (4/6) Vs Dolph Ziggler (11/10)

The Miz (8/13) Vs Daniel Bryan (6/5)

AJ Styles (11/10) Vs Samoa Joe (4/6)

As you can see from the above odds, there are few matches where there is a clear favourite, and there is every chance that these odds will swing in the next week.

Notable odds on here are Carmella retaining her title, The Miz defeating Daniel Bryan, and Samoa Joe defeating AJ Styles to become the new WWE champion, all of which might be considered shocks by portions of the WWE universe.

What's next?

WWE SummerSlam will take place in eleven days on Sunday, August 19th. There are currently 11 matches confirmed for the card, and the company is likely to add one or two more in the next week or so. Odds are also likely to change over the next eleven days and are worth keeping an eye on as an indication of which way matches are likely to go.