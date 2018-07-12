WWE News: Latest Extreme Rules 2018 betting odds

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 1.89K // 12 Jul 2018, 19:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

What’s the story?

Extreme Rules is all set to emanate this Sunday from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and it boasts of a stacked card with Superstars from both brand all set to go head-to-head in some high-stakes matches.

BetWrestling.com have released the latest betting odds for the PPV which have sprung up an interesting set of possible outcomes.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news

In case you didn’t know...

The annual showcase of weaponry and brutality will see most of the top Superstars in action barring Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey. The former UFC Superstar is currently suspended, however, would be at ringside during the show.

All the titled expect the Universal Championship will be on the line on a night that should also plant the seeds for feuds and matches heading into SummerSlam.

The heart of the Matter

Here are the current odds courtesy of BetWrestling.com (Note: ‘+’ the underdog while ‘-denotes the favorite to win):

* Finn Balor -140 vs Baron Corbin +10

* Roman Reigns -155 vs Bobby Lashley +115

* Smackdown Tag Team Championship match: The Bludgeon Brothers(c) +105 vs Team Hell No -145

* Raw Tag Team Championship match: Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt(c) -150 vs The B-Team +110

* United States Championship match: Jeff Hardy(c) +120 vs Shinsuke Nakamura -160

* Intercontinental Championship match (30-Minute Iron Man Match): Dolph Ziggler(c) -190 vs Seth Rollins +150

* Steel Cage match: Braun Strowman -245 vs Kevin Owens +175 * *

* Smackdown Women’s Championship match: Carmella(c) +120 vs Asuka -160 * *

* Raw Women’s Championship (Extreme Rules Match): Alexa Bliss(c) -365 vs Nia Jax +255

* WWE Championship match: AJ Styles(c) -415 vs Rusev +295

As per the odds, Shinsuke Nakamura is the favourite to become the new US Champion while his fellow NJPW counterpart AJ Styles seems set to retain the WWE Championship against Machka. Ziggler, Balor, Strowman, Asuka, and Bliss are also favoured to win their respective singles matches.

In the unofficial #1 contender’s matches for the Universal title, Roman Reigns tips Lashley to walk out of Pittsburgh with his arms raised. As far as the tag team titles are concerned, the odds suggest a major upset as Bludgeon Brothers could drop the titles to Team Hell No. No surprises expected in the RAW Tag Team titles match though. Also, expect 'The Rowdy One' to influence the RAW Women's title match and set things up perfectly for SummerSlam that is the next PPV on the calendar set to go on floors on August 19th.

What’s next?

These odds are most-likely to change once the ‘smart money’ comes in on the day of the PPV. Backstage updates could alter the current odds and could bring up a host of new outcomes. So stay tuned as we bring you the latest on the road to Extreme Rules.

Send us news tips at fighclub@sportskeeda.com