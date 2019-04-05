WWE News: Latest look at the WrestleMania 35 stage (Photo)

Pratyay Ghosh FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 416 // 05 Apr 2019, 13:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

We got another look at the WrestleMania 35 stage

What's the story?

We're now just about a couple of days away from WWE WrestleMania 35. We've got a couple of glimpses at the at WrestleMania 35 stage already. Thanks to Reddit user @Kenton_la, we now have another aerial look at the WrestleMania stage at the MetLife Stadium.

In case you didn't know...

WrestleMania 35 has a whopping 16 matches on the card already, meaning that this could be one of the longest WrestleManias of all. The main event of WrestleMania sees Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch square off with the winner taking home both the RAW and Women's Tag-Team Championships.

Also on the card, Brock Lesnar defends the WWE Universal Championship against 'The Architect' Seth Rollins. Kofi Kingston finally gets his first singles match for the WWE Championship after 11 years in the company when he faces Daniel Bryan. Batista returns for what could be his last WWE match and he faces Triple H in a No Holds Barred match. Triple H's career is also on the line in that one.

WrestleMania 35 also features the end of an era as Kurt Angle wrestles Baron Corbin in the last match of his career.

The heart of the matter

Thanks to Twitter user @Kenton_la, we have a new look at the WrestleMania 35 stage. You can check out the photo below:

Looking at the photos from planes flying over MetLife Stadium reveal that #WWE #WrestleMania stage this year will feature:



A Curved Set shaped like a ( for the entrance.



A Circular Video screen above the ring (they had one last year too). pic.twitter.com/Mdj51PLb2K — Kenton (@Kenton_la) April 4, 2019

The first thing we noticed is that the stage does not look as elaborate as the one we got last year at WrestleMania 34. The circular video screen above the ring returns from last year's set.

What's next?

We're just days away from the 35th edition of the Show of Shows. However, before WrestleMania, we have NXT TakeOver: New York later tonight which will be main evented by Johnny Gargano and Adam Cole.

Advertisement