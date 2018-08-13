Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE Rumor Mill: Lawsuit regarding Randy Orton's tattoos moves forward 

Greg Bush
ANALYST
Rumors
3.31K   //    13 Aug 2018, 03:24 IST

Ente
Randy Orton's iconic ink could prove troublesome for the WWE and 2K Games

What's the story?

Randy Orton is an iconic superstar in many ways and has an incredibly recognizable look, including the tattoos that he's covered in.

However, those tattoos could now land the WWE in some hot water, as a lawsuit between Orton's tattoo artist and the WWE (as well as 2K Games) could be going forward.

In case you didn't know...

Catherine Alexander, the tattoo artist who worked on Randy Orton's ink between 2003 and 2009, filed a lawsuit against the WWE and 2K Games back in April. The lawsuit also targeted Take-Two Interactive Software, Visual Concepts Entertainment, Yuke's Co. and Yuke's LA.

Alexander claimed that her tattoo work are her original designs, and she never gave permission to the defendants to recreate them in any WWE video games.

The heart of the matter

PWInsider reported that the WWE and 2K attempted to have the case dismissed on August 7, claiming that the court does not have jurisdiction over them.

Alexander's response said that the court does indeed have personal jurisdiction over each entity for different reasons, including attempting to pay her $450 for the rights to her work, which she declined.

Alexander's response included six copyright applications regarding her designs that were tattooed on Orton.

Furthermore, the court gave a deadline for all discovery regarding this case, January 7, 2019. A settlement conference will begin on April 16, 2019.

What's next?

The WWE and 2K games have several months to bring a defense together.

The fact that the WWE did offer to buy the rights to the work does put them in a tough spot, and they could find themselves having to pay Catherine Alexander quite a bit over this whole issue.

Do you think the WWE owes Catherine Alexander compensation for the use of her work in various video games and toys? Let us know in the comments.

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SmackDown Evolution Randy Orton Vince McMahon
Greg Bush
ANALYST
Greg is an avid sports fan and has been with Sportskeeda for over a year now. While Greg mainly focuses on WWE's Cruiserweight division, he has followed professional wrestling since he was a child. Greg is a member of the Under The Ring Podcast, where he and four others go over the weekly news and rumors. Discussions can get heated and very opinionated. If you would like to keep up with him outside of Sportskeeda, you can follow him @Undertheringpod on Twitter.
3 great stables Randy Orton has been part of in the WWE
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: WWE's stance on Dave Batista returning to...
RELATED STORY
Strikes of the Viper: 5 Top Moves of Randy Orton
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Details on Jeff Hardy's injury, WWE's...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Dave Batista calls out Disney, threatens to...
RELATED STORY
10 Best WWE Extreme Rules PPV Matches
RELATED STORY
10 best back-stabbings in WWE history
RELATED STORY
5 WWE legends that The Great Khali has defeated
RELATED STORY
10 best heels in the WWE of all-time
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Batista reveals which Superstar he loved to...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us