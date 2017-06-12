WWE News: Mark Henry played a role in bringing Braun Strowman, Rich Swann and Apollo Crews to WWE

Mark Henry has assumed a backstage role in WWE.

by Rohit Relan News 12 Jun 2017, 19:56 IST

Braun Strowman took WWE by storm since becoming exclusive to Raw in 2016

What’s the story?

While speaking to the former United States Champion MVP and Alex Greenfield on an episode of VIP Lounge, Mark Henry stated that he had taken up a backstage role in WWE which involved pitching suggestions and scouring for talent. He further went on to say that Braun Strowman, Rich Swann and Apollo Crews were signed on his recommendation.

In case you didn’t know...

Mark Henry is an industry veteran who has been associated with the WWE for nearly two decades. He has won the World Heavyweight Championship and the ECW Championship in addition to winning three Slammy awards during his time as a full-time performer. Mark Henry is currently a part of Raw brand’s roster, but he seldom appears on television.

The heart of the matter

On a recent edition of the VIP Lounge podcast, Mark Henry stated that Braun Strowman, Rich Swann and Apollo Crews were signed at his suggestion. It appears that the World’s Strongest Man has assumed a backstage role in WWE.

“Uhaa was in Japan[when I took notice of him]” Henry said,”When I saw him, I was like man this dude needs to be here, I called him, reached out to him on social media and I say ‘Hey man how’s your contract situation?’, I didn’t ask nobody I did it on my own ”

Henry further stated that he contacted Vince and asked him to sign Crews, who was formerly known as Uhaa Nation.

The impact

All the superstars that Henry spotted have made an impact in WWE. Braun Strowman has been catapulted to the main event scene of Monday Night Raw. Rich Swann is a former Cruiserweight Champion whereas Apollo Crews has managed to become a regular face on Raw since past few weeks.

Author’s take

It’s an unexpected yet pleasant surprise to learn that it was Henry who was pushing the buttons to get these highly talented professional wrestlers signed to WWE. It serves as a testimony to Henry's scouting abilities and proves that his experience can be utilised in more than one way.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com