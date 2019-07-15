WWE News: Legend refuses to appear at Raw Reunion show

Raw Reunion.

What's the story?

As revealed during the Extreme Rules 2019 PPV, the July 22nd episode of Raw in Tampa Florida, dubbed as the Raw Reunion show, will serve as a platform for the appearances of legends and Superstars from the past.

It'll be the BIGGEST reunion in Monday Night #RAW HISTORY.



Don't miss #RAWReunion LIVE one week from tomorrow at 8/7c on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/ZrqEhxQmhR — WWE (@WWE) July 14, 2019

While the company have confirmed a host mouth-watering appearances, one iconic name that has been synonymous with the success of WWE - Jim Ross - won't be appearing at the show.

The legendary commentator revealed during a recent Q&A that he turned down the offer to show up at Raw Reunion. He revealed another interesting detail about the offer that would surprise many fans.

In case you didn't know...

Jim Ross is considered to be the greatest commentator in pro wrestling history and there is no disputing that fact. The WWE Hall of Famer's voice was symbolic during WWE's most successful periods.

After spending a majority of his career with Vince McMahon's promotion, JR signed up with All Elite Wrestling during April 2019 as a Senior Advisor and commentator.

Despite being signed to WWE's biggest competition, Ross was given the chance to appear at the Raw Reunion show and he unsurprisingly turned it down.

The heart of the matter

As per WrestleZone's Dominic DeAngelo, JR confirmed on a weekend Q&A that he had refused to be a part of the stacked Raw Reunion episode. The surprising detail here is that Tony Khan wasn't against Ross appearing on Raw despite being contracted to AEW.

.@JRsBBQ reveals that Vince recently pitched to him to do a reunion show in July. Tony Khan was all for it, but JR still turned it down. #GrillingJR @WRESTLEZONEcom pic.twitter.com/USip6X2IKM — Dominic DeAngelo of WrestleZone.com (@DominicDeAngelo) July 13, 2019

The Raw Reunion show will see a plethora of superstars in presence such as Ric Flair, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Kevin Nash, Kurt Angle, Shawn Michaels, Jerry Lawler, Eric Bischoff, Jimmy Hart, Santino Marella, D-Von Dudley, Shane Helms, Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Sgt. Slaughter, Ted DiBiase Sr. and The Boogeyman.

What's next?

So what if Good Ol' JR won't be in attendance? The Raw Reunion episode has enough star-power to potentially make it the biggest show of the year.