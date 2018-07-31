WWE News: Lince Dorado injured, details on injury revealed

WWE 205 Live Superstar Lince Dorado is dealing with a thumb injury

What’s the story?

As confirmed by the WWE by way of its official website WWE.com, Lince Dorado has sustained an injury.

Apparently, Dorado is presently dealing with a thumb injury and will need a cast to help rehab said injury.

In case you didn’t know…

Lince Dorado, whose real name is Jose Cordero, has competed in the sport of professional wrestling since 2007.

Dorado has performed for the WWE since 2016 and is a part of the promotion’s Cruiserweight Division.

The heart of the matter

Lince Dorado has been praised by both fans and experts alike for his high-flying style and is well-known for his athleticism and ring-generalship.

Professional wrestling pundits credit Dorado for putting on incredible performances on the independent professional wrestling circuit, particularly in Chikara.

Dorado seems to have suffered a thumb injury recently—in reference to which the WWE has put forth a brief statement, an excerpt of which reads as follows—

“WWE.com has learned that cruiserweight Lince Dorado has suffered a ruptured thumb ligament and will have to wear a small cast.”

Furthermore, the WWE has also noted that additional details on Dorado’s thumb injury are unavailable as of this time.

Regardless, the WWE adds that they will indeed keep fans updated on Dorado’s injury status as and when further details on his condition unravel.

What’s next?

Lince Dorado is likely to miss out on in-ring action owing to his thumb injury.

Per general medical guidelines, a ruptured thumb ligament injury does require the injured individual to wear a lightweight cast on his hand.

The belief is that an average healthy individual requires no less than 4 weeks, so as to completely recover from the injury.

Athletes—ones who compete in full-contact sports in particular—may need to exercise more caution while returning after a thumb injury, as rehabbing the injury and gradually working one’s way back into the gym after about 4-6 weeks is the norm.

